Three Bills Lead Their Respective Positions in Pro Bowl Votes

It looks like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, return man Andre Roberts and safety Jordan Poyer could all be heading to the Pro Bowl this season.

As of Thursday morning, all three Bills players led their respective positions for AFC players.

Diggs has garnered 149,739 votes for wide receivers, Roberts leads the return specialist category in the AFC with 77,609 votes, and Poyer leads the AFC’s strong safety category with 102,525 votes.

Roberts has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, but Poyer and Diggs, who have been two of the top players at their positions the past few years, are in search of their first pro bowl appearance.

Since voting started in November, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (206,525), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (203,444), Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (188,767), Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (185,494), and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (185,218) are the top five player vote-getters in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills have also received the fifth most votes as a team in the NFL. They trail the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and the Green Bay Packers.

Fan voting for Pro Bowl teams will close on Thursday, Dec. 17 and fans can vote on NFL.com

Jordan Poyer is Having A Career Year

If there’s anyone that’s deserving of a Pro Bowl nod it’s Poyer.

The former Oregon St. Beaver has been having a career year for the Bills. His 93 total tackles are the most by a safety in the NFL and he also leads the league in solo tackles with 71.

Poyer also has two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and he also forced a fumble. Before Week 12, Poyer was also in a league of his own.

According to the Buffalo Bills PR Twitter account, Poyer was the only player in the NFL with 80-plus tackles, two-plus interception, and at least one sack heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stefon Diggs’ Personal Success Can Be Attributed to Buffalo

On multiple occasions this season, Diggs has talked about where he is mentally and personally.

He went through a lot during his time in Minnesota, both on the field and off the field. Towards the end of his time with the Vikings, he was perceived to be, and maybe rightfully so given some of his antics, a ‘diva.’

Diggs has also owned up to that though and made it a personal goal of his to turn over a new leaf. So far during his first year in Buffalo, Diggs has done just that and he’s attributed a lot of his personal success to where he’s at mentally.

“I’m just happy to be where I am,” Diggs said during a video conference last week. “I’m happy to be with the guys that I’m around and I’m thankful more than anything. I’m thankful for the opportunity so I’ve just been trying to take advantage of it.”

Through 11 games, Diggs has caught 80 passes on 110 targets, which are both the second-highest in the NFL, for 945 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been Josh Allen’s favorite target this season and he’s shown why on multiple occasions.

If not for DeAndre Hopkins’ hail-mary catch in Week 10, Diggs might have one of the best catches of the year with the touchdown pass from Josh Allen that put the Bills up 30-26 late in the game.

Pretty sure after his go-ahead TD catch, Stefon Diggs is saying: "That's why you pay me! That's why you pay me!" And he's right. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/4y1WZoR67n — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 16, 2020

Diggs’ seven-catch, 39-yard performance against the Chargers on Sunday was his lowest receiving total of the season.

