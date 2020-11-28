Jordan Poyer Is in a League of His Own This Season

Jordan Poyer is having a season like no one else.

According to a tweet from Buffalo Bills PR, heading into Week 12, the Buffalo Bills safety is the only player in the NFL with 80-plus tackles, two-plus interceptions, and at least one sack.

After Buffalo’s Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Poyer has 83 tackles, two interceptions, and two sacks. He also has four tackles for a loss and one forced fumble as the Bills defense is still looking to find its identity.

Throughout his time in Buffalo, Poyer has been a guy that the Bills can count on when they need him most. Both of his interceptions this season, came in big moments.

Before Buffalo’s bye week, the Cardinals were driving down the field in the fourth quarter with just over nine minutes remaining and a three-point lead.

Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray tried to find Larry Fitzgerald across the middle of the field and his pass popped free to a ready and waiting Poyer.

Jordan Poyer Grabs the Ricocheted INT from Fitzgerald!A wild bounce out of Larry Fitzgerald's hands leads to a gift-wrapped interception for Jordan Poyer. The Buffalo Bills take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a https://www.youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football… 2020-11-15T23:58:09Z

The Bills didn’t capitalize on the turnover, but they did take the lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game. The Cardinals won the game on hail mary pass from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins as time expired.

Poyer also came up big in Buffalo’s Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Bills were leading 14-0 and the Seahawks had the ball on Buffalo’s 5-yard-line on 4th and 1.

Russell Wilson rolled out to the right side and tried to find Jacob Hollister in the back of the end zone. But, Poyer dropped back into coverage and snatched Wilson’s pass out of the air for a clutch interception to keep Buffalo’s two-score lead.

Russ Gets Picked Off in the End Zone!Russell Wilson tries to make a play on 4th down, but ends up being intercepted by Jordan Poyer in the end zone. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español,… 2020-11-08T18:43:35Z

Jordan Poyer’s Production is Nothing New

Since Poyer joined the Bills in 2017 he’s been consistent. He’s recorded at least 95 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in his first three years. He also started in 47 of 48 regular-season games in his first three years and has yet to miss a game in 2020.

He recorded five interceptions during his first season in Buffalo, including a pick-six against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during the second to last week of the season.

Jordan Poyer Dives for the Pick, Pops Up & Takes it All the Way for 6! | Can't-Miss Play | NFL Wk 16The Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in Week 16 of the 2017 NFL Season. Watch full games with NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games,… 2017-12-24T18:56:08Z

In an article, last season, Buffalo Bills reporter Chris Brown detailed how Poyer and his fellow safety Micah Hyde are one of the best safety duos in the NFL.

Brown wrote about how good Poyer and Hyde are at disguising the defensive play call pre-snap. They would, and still do, line up out of position on purpose in order to disguise the play call.

The article even included a quote from the great Bill Belichick about how good they were at doing it.

“They’ve always been good over the last couple of years with their disguise and the way their defensive calls complement each other,” Belichick said during an interview with Brown. “The safeties do a great job of disguising and making it look like one thing and it turns out to be something else.”

Hyde signed with the Bills after the Green Bay Packers let him walk in 2016. He had picked off eight passes, made 227 tackles, and recorded 24 pass deflections in his four-years there.

Shortly after, Hyde was one of Sean McDermott’s first signings as a head coach and according to NFL.com, Hyde’s deal was five-years for $30 million.

Poyer signed a two-year contract extension this offseason after putting up career-high numbers during his first three years in Buffalo.

Poyer Signs With Buffalo After Serious Injury in Cleveland

Before Poyer became a stud safety for the Buffalo Bills, he had been let go by the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a lacerated kidney against the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

The injury ended his final season in Cleveland and the Browns moved on after he had started all six of their games and recorded 39 tackles. Looking back on that injury though, Poyer called it a ‘blessing in disguise’ during an interview with Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

“Now that I look back, it was a huge blessing in disguise,” Poyer told Carucci during an interview. “I have some of my best friends on this team. And who knows? If that play didn’t happen, I could still be in Cleveland. You never know. But that play right there led me to being here and led me to everything that has come with being here. …

“I know that I’m a good football player. I’m a damn good ballplayer.”

So far through 2020, Poyer is continuing to prove it.

