Video of Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at Sister’s Gender Reveal Turns Heads

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld are solidly in the “meet the family” phase of their relationship.

A video shared this weekend showed the pair attending a gender reveal party for Josh’s sister, Nicala Madden, giving their guesses on the gender for the new member of the family. The short clip generated some interest online and followed up another high-profile outing earler in the month.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen at a baby gender reveal party via nicalamadden on tiktok pic.twitter.com/p7b4xe8CIZ — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) March 24, 2024

In the video, both Allen and Steinfeld were on the same page with their predictions for the new family member. After introducing himself as “the brother of the mother,” Allen revealed his guess for his new niece or nephew.

“It’s gonna be a boy,” he predicfted.

“I’m kinda feeling like it’s gonna be a boy, too,” Steinfeld said.

Could Spending Quality Time Together This Offseason

Steinfeld and Allen were first spotted together in May 2023, keeing their relationship low-key through the offseason. The actress was regular presence at Bills games, often being photographed cheering on her boyfriend.

They have spent more time together in the offeseason, including a trip to Fashion Week in Paris that turned some heads. On March 4, a video showed the couple entering Le Bristol Hotel with Allen rushing ahead of Steinfeld as they exited the car.

Though the Bills quarterback drew some backlash for a move that some saw as rude, Allen later revealed that he had an ulterior motive for rushing past the photographers gathered to snap pictures of the pair.

“My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣,” Allen posted on X. “Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁.”

Bills Quarterback Has Close Relationship With Sister

Allen has always had a close relationship with this siblings, which include sisters Nicala and Makenna and brother Jason. Their mother, LaVonne Allen, told the Casper Star-Tribune in 2017 that the four have always been a very close-knit group.

“They’re the best of friends, and people see it,” LaVonne Allen said. “They’re like, ‘What have you guys done with your family that they’re so close?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. We just support each other, and I wanted my kids to do that, too.’ “

Steinfeld has grown closer to Allen’s family as well. As People magazine noted, the actress was spotted in October 2024 doing some shopping with her boyfriend’s mom in a suburb of Buffalo. The two picked up some Bills items at the Leveled Up Buffalo store in East Aurora, which the owner then posted on her Instagram page.

Both of Steinfeld’s parents later dropped by the same store before the team’s playoff loss to the Kanas City Chiefs.

A source close to the couple also told People magazine that family is very important to the couple, who have grown even closer since the end of the Bills’ season.

“They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well,” the source said. “They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that.”