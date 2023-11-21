Viral Video Shows Bills QB Josh Allen’s Sideline Boast: ‘I’m F***ing Back’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got his team back in the win column with Sunday’s 32-6 victory over the New York Jets — and certainly feels like his own season is back on track.

A viral video showed Allen boasting to teammates that he is “f***ing back,” a resounding sign of confidence from a quarterback who has struggled at times in the season. The win moved the Bills back to 6-5 and to the edges of the playoff race.

Allen’s confidence could be key for the Bills, who are now facing their most challenging stretch of the season, a series of games that could determine whether they storm back into the playoff race or miss the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Bills Fans React to Viral Video

In a clip shared on November 20 by NFL Films, Allen is seen hyping up teammates after an 81-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The catch-and-run score was the longest passing touchdown in the NFL this season, and helped spark the Bills to a win over their divisional rival.

“I feel like I’m f***ing back,” Allen shouted to teammates as he returned to the bench after the touchdown.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen shared a similar but more carefully worded reply about having more fun. The Bills came into their November 19 game against the Jets having dropped a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos the previous Monday night, losing after a penalty negated a missed field goal attempt as time expired.

Allen was in a much different mood following Sunday’s win over the Jets.

“Let’s have fun playing this game. It’s football and at the end of the day we get to do, in my opinion, the most amazing job on the planet … So we’ve got to enjoy it when you can,” Allen said,” via The Associated Press.

“We were executing at a high level today,” he added. “Every season, man, has its ups and downs. You’re going to have adversity. It’s how you bounce back from the adversity.”

Bills Enter Critical Stretch

The win came at an important time for the Bills, who now travel to Philadelphia to take on the 9-1 Eagles. After the bye week, the Bills go back on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs before returning home to host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills are coming off a major shakeup, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey being fired following the loss to the Broncos. Head coach Sean McDermott offered some praise for interim coordinator Joe Brady, who helped the team get back on track against the Jets despite being thrown into the job on a short week.