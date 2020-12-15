Bills Injury Report Reveals Concerning News About Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills revealed their first injury report of the week on Tuesday and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made a surprising appearance with a foot designation.

Safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) did not practice after not playing this past week and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) and tight end Lee Smith (knee) were also limited participants in practice. Josh Allen is still listed with a knee/ankle designation but was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and his injury has yet to hamper him since their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tuesday injury report pic.twitter.com/aFuXmGPh31 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 15, 2020

Injury designation’s this early in the week are something to keep an eye on. The team staff hasn’t clarified anything about the injury and he didn’t seem to suffer any injury during their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. So Bills fans will have to play the wait and see approach as the week goes on.

It is important to note that the Edmunds did play through a shoulder injury earlier this season after missing their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He wasn’t producing at the level fans know him to after returning and he started to receive criticism for it as the Bills defense played poorly for stretches at the beginning of the season.

So far this season, the young linebacker has recorded 97 tackles with just one sack and three tackles for a loss but he has improved his play in recent weeks as the entire defense has improved.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Taron Johnson Moving Through Concussion Protocol

The fact that Taron Johnson is already a limited designation is a good sign for the nickel cornerback who intercepted Ben Roethlisberger before halftime on Sunday and took it 51 yards for a touchdown.

The Bills will need him as the season carries on. He currently has the third-most tackles on the team with 81 and his interception on Sunday was the first time the Bills defense has scored since 2017 when Jordan Poyer picked off Tom Brady for a pick-six.

John Brown Designated to Return to Practice

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that wide receiver John Brown was going to practice this week after a three-week stint on the injured reserve list. He suffered a knee/ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the Bills designated Brown to return to practice and the next step would be an activation of the injured reserve for their matchup with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Brown has been in and out of the lineup this season with different injuries but when he has been in the lineup the Bills offense normally takes another step forward. He adds another weapon to the mix, opposite of Stefon Diggs, and gives Allen another guy that can take the top off of defenses.

He hasn’t recorded over 100 receiving yards in a game this season but he did catch eight passes for 99 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. He also caught six passes for 72 yards against the Cardinals.

So far through this season, Brown has caught 29 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also garnered 48 targets from Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He’s averaged 48.3 yards per game so far this season.

READ NEXT