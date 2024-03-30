Trade Proposal Sees Bears Flip No. 9 Pick for Enormous Draft Haul

The Chicago Bears may be able to land an elite wide receiver or top edge rusher with the 9th pick in the NFL draft, but they can almost certainly pull in a huge return by trading it away.
Multiple teams with specific needs who are drafting in the middle of the first round read like possible trade partners for Chicago. That group includes the New Orleans Saints, who need a left tackle, and the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the market for a wideout.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report authored a trade pitch on Friday, March 29 that he described as one of the “seven most plausible” on draft day, in which the Colts send the Bears pick Nos. 15, 82, and 117 as well as a 2025 third-rounder in return for the No. 9 selection.
Despite trading for Keenan Allen this offseason, the Bears could also consider a receiver with the ninth overall pick — unless they trade the selection for more capital. Chicago, after all, was willing to flip last year’s No. 1 overall pick for that reason.
In this scenario, Chicago decides Allen, DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet are a good enough core for its rookie quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts, however, decide to get aggressive in bolstering the supporting cast of second-year QB Anthony Richardson.
Here, the Colts make the jump from No. 15 to No. 9 to grab a pass-catcher before the [New York] Jets do. The Bears, who own just two selections outside of Round 1, add more capital in the middle rounds.
Availability of Rome Odunze Could Land Bears Massive Trade Return on No. 9 Pick
Knox’s proposal doesn’t feel exceedingly plausible given all that the Colts would have to surrender to move up just six spots into a draft position barely inside the top-10. And while Knox may have overestimated the kind of haul Chicago can get from Indianapolis, he probably didn’t overshoot the mark by all that much.
The reason is Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze, who could fall to No. 9 if the dominoes ahead of him drop correctly. That is also why the Colts wouldn’t pull the trigger on a deal until draft day, attaining certainty that Odunze will be available.
The scenario in which Chicago can cash in on the 9th pick involves the Bears taking Caleb Williams No. 1, then quarterbacks going in three of the next four spots. That is a reasonable outcome, as the Washington Commanders (No. 2) and New England Patriots (No. 3) are each in need of a quarterback.
Multiple teams picking in the low double-digits, such as the Minnesota Vikings (No. 11) and Denver Broncos (No. 12), are poised to make a run at the Arizona Cardinals‘ No. 4 pick or try and trade with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 in order to draft a quarterback. One team could easily trade back, while the other most likely takes a receiver — probably Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, who are top two wideouts on most draft boards, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
Bears Have No Bad Options With 9th Pick, Including Drafting Edge Rusher Jared Verse
Kiper has the New York Giants picking a receiver at No. 6, and they would be most likely to select either Harrison or Nabers, whoever remains on the board. Then, Kiper has got the Tennessee Titans going with a left tackle at No. 7 and the Atlanta Falcons selecting an edge rusher at No. 8.
That scenario, which includes only one trade up for one quarterback, would drop Odunze to No. 9 and open up a potentially massive trade return for the Bears — assuming they choose not to take Odunze themselves. Chicago could also select either Dallas Turner or Jared Verse, whichever player remains, to assume the role of their second starting edge rusher alongside Pro Bowler Montez Sweat.
There really will be no bad options for the Bears at No. 9, but after passing on the chance to acquire a massive draft haul for the No. 1 pick — assuming they draft Williams there — Chicago might be primed to drop six spots in the first round (where they could still potentially draft a player like Verse) and pick up an extra two or three draft picks in the process.