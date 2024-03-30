Trade Proposal Sees Bears Flip No. 9 Pick for Enormous Draft Haul

The Chicago Bears may be able to land an elite wide receiver or top edge rusher with the 9th pick in the NFL draft, but they can almost certainly pull in a huge return by trading it away.

Multiple teams with specific needs who are drafting in the middle of the first round read like possible trade partners for Chicago. That group includes the New Orleans Saints, who need a left tackle, and the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the market for a wideout.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report authored a trade pitch on Friday, March 29 that he described as one of the “seven most plausible” on draft day, in which the Colts send the Bears pick Nos. 15, 82, and 117 as well as a 2025 third-rounder in return for the No. 9 selection.