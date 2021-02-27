Bulls’ Highest-Paid Player Out Through All-Star Break: Report

The Chicago Bulls took a swing on Otto Porter Jr at the 2019 trade deadline, and that swing is shaping up to be one of their biggest misses. The 27-year old forward has played just 45 out of 124 possible games since.

After a strong start to this year, Porter’s now missed Chicago’s last 13 and will be out longer according to the team’s head coach. Billy Donovan spoke with reporters (via NBC Sports) about his status on Friday:

He’s been able to do a lot more the last three days. He’s ramped up quite a bit where he’s running, doing conditioning, shooting. Still no contact, but I was on the court with him yesterday, and he’s just working to get himself back into shape. I think he’s made progress, he’s gotten better, and I think he’s certainly getting advice from the doctors. He’s meeting with them on a consistent basis.

Porter was initially ruled out of Chicago’s January 10th matchup with the LA Clippers due to “lingering back pain,” and despite playing six of the subsequent eight games, was ultimately sidelined for a full recovery.

And while his back may be fully recovered, it’s just conditioning the coaching staff is most worried about:

I think the biggest part is conditioning. He’s clearly way behind there. I don’t say that in a way it’s anybody’s fault, but he’s been limited in what he’s been able to do physically.

Donovan didn’t leave it up to a guess, in that, he made it clear the forward will be out through the All-Star break, which this year will run from March 5th through the 10th. Chicago has three games to go until then.

Having a little less than a week before the All-Star break and then having just a week in that break he’s fully planning on working and getting himself close to ready as possible. I don’t have a date we are targeting to be honest with you, because he hasn’t been able to do too much….I think we’ll have a lot more clarity of where he is at physically coming out of the break because he will have some real opportunity to get some work in.

The Bulls were stringing together a win-streak before Friday night’s blunder of a loss to the Phoenix Suns. They’re 6-4 in their last 10, and just half a game back of the Eastern Conference eight-seed.

Over his 16 games played this year, Otto Porter Jr’s averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2 assists. His return will no doubt help any push for the postseason, yet one can’t help but wonder what this means for his future in Chicago, given the approaching trade deadline. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

