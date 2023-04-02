Ex-Bulls ‘Enforcer’ Makes Startling Admission on MJ-LeBron Debate

Injuries notwithstanding, the things that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been able to do on the court this season as a 38-year-old are unprecedented in the history of the NBA. Through 50 appearances, he’s averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Regardless, some would be hard-pressed to take him over the Chicago Bulls‘ Michael Jordan in the great GOAT debate.

Curiously, though, one former Bulls big man — who was a teammate of Jordan’s during his fledgling years in addition to being a close, personal friend of His Airness today — revealed that he would rather play with LeBron than his old cohort if he were still plying his trade now.

Namely, Jordan’s old “enforcer” — Charles Oakley — who spent three years alongside MJ in the Windy City from 1985 to 1988.

Former Bull Charles Oakley Speaks Out on the GOAT Debate and Teaming With Either Michael Jordan or LeBron James

Oak weighs in on the GOAT debate. 🥣 Catch @KevinGarnett5KG’s sit-down interview with @CharlesOakley34, now available on our YouTube ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tQYPZjDbvS — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) March 31, 2023

Oakley made his big proclamation on a recent episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG Certified, which is hosted by Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. During his sit-down with the “Big Ticket,” Oakley issued the following proclamation about sharing the court with the GOAT candidates:

“They ask me who would you rather play with, LeBron or Mike? I said LeBron but Mike is my best friend. Mike ain’t passing me the ball. He don’t care if I get a shot today or tomorrow. But, you know, he’s got to be Mike,” Oakley said.

“So, when they always make that comparison — who you like, LeBron or Mike? I say, Frosted Flakes, Corn Flakes. Mike, LeBron. So, LeBron’s got no sugar, Mike’s got the sugar … I’m LeBron, ’cause I was Corn Flakes.”

While few would argue that Jordan was a better facilitator than James is now, the former was definitely better than Oakley is letting on here. For his career, Jordan averaged a respectable 5.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, his 5,633 assists still rank as the 51st most in league history.

Also: some of Oakley’s best offensive seasons came when he was lining up next to MJ.

Oakley’s Bulls Career and Time With MJ at a Glance

While he’s best remembered for his decade-long run with the New York Knicks, it was the Bulls who actually brought Oakley into the league after acquiring his draft right from the Cleveland Cavaliers in ’85. And he even spent a fourth season with the team near the end of his playing career during the 2001-02 campaign.

Some of his best years were in Chicago, too, especially from an offensive standpoint.

Throughout his 19-year career, Oakley only averaged 12-plus PPG four times — two of which were seasons spent in a Bulls uniform. In fact, during the 1986-87 season (with Jordan there dominating the ball), Oakley managed to put up 14.5 PPG and also attempted 12.8 shots per contest — the highest rate of fire he ever recorded.

So, he probably can’t hit Jordan too hard for not passing him the rock; he was definitely still getting his licks in.

Over his four seasons in Chicago, Oakley averaged 10.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.