Fans React to Bulls Rookie’s Impressive Rico Hines Mixtape [WATCH]

This has been an impressive summer for Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry. The 18th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has gone from a relative unknown nationally up until he was selected by the Bulls to a fixture on social media in one summer.

Terry first shined brightly due to his personality in his first contact with the local media on draft night

His playing style during summer league in Las Vegas matched that level of intensity.

And he has since taken to the summer pro-am tour that many of his new NBA brethren have used to get their games together ahead of training camp at the end of September and the regular season in October.

Dalen Terry Impresses at Rico Hines

The energetic Terry was recently making the rounds after Toronto Raptors assistant Earl Watson used a moment between the rookie and NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, a Chicago native, as a teaching tool.

Those sessions were packed with stars from around the league and Terry was still able to do his share of standing out.

Dalen Terry was putting in WORK at Rico Hines this summer 🔥 @ricohinesbball @dalenterry pic.twitter.com/RTyZqXYlkg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 21, 2022

It is a fairly impressive mix even if one opts not to put too much stock in summer workouts.

These are still professionals going against one another which can lead to a more competitive environment that younger players don’t always handle well.

Terry has taken it all in stride, even the message from Watson, and left a lot of Bulls fans excited about the season.

Reactions to Dalen Terry’s Summer Mixtape

The excitement around the rookie has built as the summer has worn and he keeps putting good things on film. Reactions from fans have naturally covered the entire spectrum from reasonable to best-case scenarios.

Future Finals MVP — Tigers New GM (@skubalfanclub) August 21, 2022

But the rookie has certainly turned plenty of heads. Part of that was because of his choice of footwear.

As plenty of users pointed out, he chose a pair of Derrick Rose’s signature shoes.

in the Rose 1.5s🥵 — Dr. Bert Coochie (52-67🐻) (@bertenerni) August 21, 2022

It is no secret the love the city of Chicago still has for Rose even long after he last played for his hometown team.

In the D.roses love this kid already — Myke (@mykegbaby) August 21, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Terry has had a featured moment while rocking a Bulls player’s (or former player in Rose’s case) signature shoe. He also took his rookie photos while wearing a pair of “DeMar DeRozan” Kobe’s.

Terry’s jersey number also carries great significance in the city of Chicago.

Terry Putting in Work

How much information can really be gathered from a private run, even among pros, if it’s not an NBA-sanctioned event? Again, do not underestimate the competitiveness of high-level athletes in those situations.

But skepticism is warranted after seeing some of the numbers that came from Terry’s pro-am run.

Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry had 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists today at the CrawsOver, a pro-am league based in Seattle. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 14, 2022

Still, he has been working all summer to get his body and game ready for the rigors of an NBA schedule. He has already been called NBA-ready and has some thinking he could be a push to Patrick Willams as he heads into a critical season.

What is abundantly clear is that Terry has a love for the game that keeps him working on his craft. That kind of effort and mindset is always a good addition to any roster.