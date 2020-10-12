Star QB Reportedly Only Wants To Play for Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is the most sought-after candidate for a head coaching vacancy in the NFL. For one quarterback in particular, the 51-year-old is the only one he wants to play for. According to CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is a big fan of Andy Reid’s right-hand man.

“Specifically, owner Cal McNair has already talked to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson about the direction of the team going forward and solicited his opinion, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. While Watson will not be a formal part of the team that chooses the next coach — and McNair intends to hire the GM first — the owner does value very much the feedback of his highest-paid player, and sources said Watson has already advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.”

"Eric Bieniemy should be on line one for the Houston Texans."@mspears96 reacts to the Texans firing head coach and GM Bill O’Brien. pic.twitter.com/fdYoTUaEqg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 5, 2020

Canfora added that Watson’s growing friendship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also a catalyst behind his endorsement. No. 15 has praised Bieniemy’s leadership and play calling for weeks now, specifically his success in turning the Chiefs’ offense from great to arguably the best in the league. As mentioned, Watson won’t be in the room when the final decision is made. If the Texans are keen on seriously competing with Kansas City for AFC dominance, perhaps hiring someone with a proven track record for victory is a good start.

Bieniemy Was the Brainchild Behind Eric Fisher’s TD in Week 3

The Chiefs cruised to a 34-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, thanks in part to this amazing TD grab from LT Eric Fisher.

BIG MAN TD ALERT 🚨 Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Reins It InThe Chiefs left tackle makes it look like a block, but in reality was just mischief so he could separate and get the nod from Patrick Mahomes for the score. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other… 2020-09-29T02:53:06Z

Though he wasn’t able to remember the particular play name, the New Orleans native said in his post-game presser that “we’ve been working this play for a while.”

Eric Bieniemy says Anthony Sherman's touchdown play was called the 'Smoked Sausage'Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media via Zoom conference call on Thursday. The Chiefs host the New England Patriots Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. 2020-10-01T20:51:22Z

“What did we call it? It was Fish— that’s a damn shame I can’t even think of the name of it,” Bieniemy lamented. “But it was a hell of a play. I’m not even going to tell you the formation which we called it, but it was one of our throwbacks. Fish (Eric Fisher), I mean we’ve been working this play for a while and it’s a shame that I can’t think of the name of the damn play, but he did a great job of executing. He did a great job of setting that guy up and then displacing him and putting himself in position to have success and catch it.”

With a player under center just as revered as Mahomes, Bieniemy might be the right person to bring the Texans back to relevancy.

READ MORE: Chiefs vs. Bills: Date and Start Time Updated After NFL COVID-19 Breakout