Bengals Provide Telling Week 10 Update on WRs Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins

There was an injury update on Cincinnati Bengals star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Friday, November 10, of Week 10.

“WR Ja’Marr Chase (back) is suited up for practice for a second straight day,” ESPN beat reporter Ben Baby relayed. “WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) is out again.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor later confirmed that Higgins will officially be “out” against the Houston Texans (per Baby). This appeared likely after Higgins tweaked his hamstring and was downgraded from a limited practice on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the status of WRs Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's game vs. Houston: pic.twitter.com/m0xJqe8JlR — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 10, 2023

Chase, on the other hand, logged a limited practice on Thursday after Taylor told reporters that the WR1 was “sore” on November 8. On Friday, the Bengals HC simply stated that “we’ll see,” regarding Chase’s status.

In other news, Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard has also been ruled “out” for Week 10, with an ankle injury. Baby shared this news live from Taylor’s November 10 press conference.

The final injury report dropped later in the afternoon, listing Chase as “questionable” along with wide receiver Charlie Jones, who is working his way back from a “thumb” injury.

Aside from Higgins and Hubbard, defensive tackle Josh Tupou was the only other Week 10 designation. He was marked as “doubtful” with a shoulder ailment. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also seems ready to play despite a limited practice on Friday.

Chase’s designation tells us he’ll likely be a game-time decision on November 12.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase on Week 10 Status: ‘If I Can Go Imma Go’

Chase fielded questions on his back injury at his locker on November 9. Mike Petraglia of the “Jungle Roar Podcast” posted video of the interaction on X.

With Tee Higgins likely out Sunday with a hamstring injury, Ja'Marr Chase understands urgency to be ready if he's able. pic.twitter.com/NR1TI2tNUI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 9, 2023

“Yeah, I know what Tee’s up to, and I know what I gotta do too,” Chase voiced at the time. “I just gotta be there for my teammates right now, you know, if I can go Imma go.”

Chase added that he’ll always prepare as if he’s playing on Sunday.

“In my head, I’m playing, you know what I’m saying?” He stated. “So, until further notice and anything else, then we’ll see.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Comments on Ja’Marr Chase Injury, WR Corps

Quarterback Joe Burrow addressed the media on Wednesday, November 8, and he was asked if he had any advice for Chase after playing through the calf injury this fall.

“No, [I] let him do his thing,” Burrow responded.

“If he feels like he can go, then I’m going to trust him,” the QB went on, “and if he doesn’t, then I’m going to trust him as well.”

Burrow also talked about the receiver corps as a whole during the presser.

“I’m confident in all those guys to be able to do their job,” he voiced, “and when their opportunities arise, they’re going to take advantage of them. That’s what this offense is built on.”

He added that he’ll always “trust in his guys to make plays.”

In Week 10, that trust might have to extend to backup wide receivers Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin. The latter has 11 receptions for 101 yards in 2023, while Iosivas only has four catches for 23 yards.

Cincinnati could also choose to rely on their deep tight end room against the Texans, as they did in Week 9.

Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr. combined for 101 receiving yards in the win over the Buffalo Bills. Smith also had a touchdown, although Hudson was the leader in targets with five.