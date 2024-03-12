Bengals Called Out for ‘Cold’ Treatment of Joe Mixon After RB Swap

The Cincinnati Bengals have released four-time 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon on the evening of March 11 according to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

This move was announced just after the organization came to terms with fellow running back Zack Moss — per Garafolo and Pelissero once again. Moss is slightly younger than Mixon at age 26, and also has far less tread on the tires after beginning his career inside an RB rotation with the Buffalo Bills. He’s also less expensive.

Cincy will pay their new ball carrier $8 million over two years according to the report. They saved a total of $6.1 million by cutting Mixon (per Over the Cap).

Anytime a long-time team leader and fan favorite is released, the move is generally met with some confusion on social media. This free agency swap was no different as the Bengals community questioned trading reliability and minimal financial savings for an unproven track record.

NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp also criticized the manner at which Cincinnati chose to handle the situation, voicing: “NFL can be a cold, cold business. The Bengals didn’t let Joe Mixon get a taste of the fully open RB market.”

“Instead, they waited to cut him after securing his replacement while 8+ other starting RB positions on other teams were filled with signings earlier today,” he went on, calling it “similar” to what occurred between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Jones.

“Both players had played 7+ years for the teams that drafted them,” Sharp noted, concluding that both were also “cut & shipped to the back of the unemployment line well after most teams spent top RB $$$.”

Joe Mixon Had Underrated Bengals Career

As a player, Mixon is extremely underrated. Despite the production and consistency as a dual threat RB that has equated to over 9,000 scrimmage yards and 64 total touchdowns in seven seasons and two playoff runs, the former second-round talent has only been voted to one NFL Pro Bowl.

Going one step further — never has Mixon been named to the first-team All-Pro roster, and his best chance at a Super Bowl ring came after the 2021 campaign.

Mixon has always been an above average running back, even if the personal accolades don’t show it, but he’ll probably never go down as elite. In this free agency class alone, there were much bigger names like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry (still available) and Josh Jacobs.

Having said that, Mixon will be remembered fondly by Cincy fans.

He was one of the core members of this roster and locker room as it transformed from 2-14 dud to Super Bowl contender under head coach Zac Taylor. Despite the late release, the playmaker should land on his feet with backfield openings in Baltimore, Houston and Dallas to name a few.

Bengals Re-Sign TE Drew Sample & Come to Terms With Ravens S Geno Stone

As day one of free agency got rolling around the NFL, the Bengals made a couple of additions before Moss.

The first was a return, as ESPN beat writer Ben Baby reported that Cincinnati would be re-signing tight end Drew Sample. It was a three-year extension according to the Bengals media member.

Later, Cincy targeted a surprising new piece, coming to an agreement with Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone. The rival ballhawk earned a small payday after snagging seven interceptions for the Ravens last season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he’ll make $15 million over two years with a $6 million signing bonus.

The surprising aspect was the position that the Bengals decided to spend on. In recent years, Cincinnati has utilized premium draft capital on a potential high-ceiling safety tandem of Jordan Battle and Dax Hill.

Where Stone fits in should be interesting, although it’s possible defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has a plan for all three safeties playing in unison. Typically, that type of formation would be described as some sort of “Big Nickel,” and either Hill or Battle could drop down into a LB/slot role in this scenario.