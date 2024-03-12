Bengals Trade RB Joe Mixon in ‘Plot Twist’: Report

Last night on March 11, the Cincinnati Bengals leaked a report that they would be releasing long-time starting running back Joe Mixon. Before noon (EST) on March 12, however, those plans changed.

“Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the [Houston] Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport informed. “So, Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud.”

In a follow-up post, Rapoport added that “the #Texans have been in the RB market, but patiently waiting. Now, they land Mixon in a surprise trade.”

NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero also detailed the financial impact, stating that “Joe Mixon is due $5.75 million in 2024 — including a $3,000,028 roster bonus due Sunday — in the last year of his contract.”

Pelissero called Houston a “great spot” for Mixon to land alongside Stroud and a rising Texans offense.

Bengals Do Right by Joe Mixon After All in Texans Trade

Cincinnati caught some shade for their “cold” treatment of Mixon on social media, cutting him after the initial wave of free agency that saw several running backs earn paydays around the league.

At the very least, this trade rectifies the harshness of a decision to part ways with a fan favorite who gave you four 1,000-yard seasons on the ground — which included a 1,000-yard effort in 2023.

Is all forgiven? That remains to be seen. But at least Mixon maintains the salary he was expected to make, joining an AFC playoff contender in the process.