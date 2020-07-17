Browns TE David Njoku Works Out With Odell Beckham Amid Trade Demand

Cleveland Browns disgruntled tight end David Njoku has demanded a trade, but he’s still working out with teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Njoku posted some photos on Thursday on social media spending time with Beckham, hanging out and playing basketball.

“No where near the shot but I’m screaming CLAMPS @obj,” Njoku wrote on the post.

Beckham has been working out in California during the pandemic, most notably with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. A photo was released of Beckham, Njoku and others — including Giants QB Daniel Jones — working out on Thursday.

Njoku demanded a trade last month, asking to be dealt before the team heads to training camp.

“Browns TE David Njoku and his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked today for the team to trade him,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a tweet. “The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus told them he’s intent on a trade. They want a trade before training camp.”

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Browns Brass Backed David Njoku After Down Year

The Browns have been firm that they don’t want to deal Njoku, seeing a place for him in new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tight end heavy offense.

However, the team’s offseason moves likely didn’t sit well with Njoku. The team signed Austin Hooper to the richest tight end contract in the league early on in free agency and then drafted John Mackey Award winner Harrison Bryant in the fourth round.

In just 13 games played last season with Atlanta, Hooper set career highs last season with 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Bryant played his college ball at Florida Atlantic and is 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds. He got progressively better each season with the Owls, culminating with a season season where he collected 65 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns.

Njoku suffered a fractured wrist in Week 2 last season and he didn’t make it back into the lineup until Week 14. However, a dropped a ball that turned into an interception played a part in him being a healthy scratch the next two weeks and he was firmly in former head coach Freddie Kitchen’s dog house.

Njoku suited up for the Browns final game of the season, but played just four snaps. Njoku had just five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown last season.

“To have him with the ability he has both athletically to play in line or get him out in space and get some matchup issues with safeties and linebackers covering him, I am excited to see what he has to offer,” Van Pelt said.

Odell Beckham Knows About Trade Talk

There’s a chance that Njoku was spending some time with Beckham to get some insight on trade negotiations, with the Browns wide receiver being the target of multiple trade rumors during his time in Cleveland.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, quickly sparking rumors that he was disgruntled with his new team. However, OBJ has reiterated many times that he’s happy in Cleveland.

“U can find me in The LAND homie!” Beckham said in response to a tweet insinuating he’d be joining Newton on the Patriots. “We got unfinished business.”

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Beckham is under contract until the 2023 with the Cleveland Browns.

