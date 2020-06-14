Browns WR Odell Beckham Works Out With High-Profile Free Agent

Odell Beckham Jr. has been putting in some major work this offseason as he recovers from offseason core muscle surgery and his latest workout was with high-profile free agent quarterback Cam Newton, who still remains without a team.

Newton shared the video of himself and OBJ putting in work on his Instagram.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, is the top quarterback left on the free agent market but has failed to find a new team after being released from the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. Newton was the top pick in 2011 and guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

However, Newton was injured for the majority of his final season with the Panthers, finishing his season on the IR thanks to a foot issue. After parting ways with Newton, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Cam Newton’s Former Coach Confident in Return to Form

While there hasn’t been much movement on the free agent market, his former head coach Ron Rivera — now the head coach in Washington — expressed confidence in Newton.

“The one thing about Cam Newton with an edge for something to prove, don’t ever bet against him,” Rivera told Jay Glazer on FS1. “From the people that are around him that I know, they’ve all said the same thing to me. They’ve said, ‘Coach, he looks great. He really does. They also told me, ‘He’s a little bit different.’ His whole attitude — he’s got something to prove.”

The Redskins are the favorite to sign Newton at +300, per Odds Shark. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are next in line at +400, with Denver also in the mix at +450.

Browns WR Odell Beckham Ready for Big Year

Beckham, like Newton, was dealing with injuries for most of last season. However, Beckham gutted through various injuries, not missing a game during a campaign where he collected 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham told reporters late in the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

Beckham has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016. Before last season, he had played in 16 games just once. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle three seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury in 2018 that Josina Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

Beckham has been adamant that after a strong offseason, he’ll be looking like his Pro Bowl self once again.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said. “This my time.”

