Browns WR Odell Beckham Breaks Silence on Latest Trade Rumors

Cam Newton is heading to the New England Patriots, but he won’t be bringing his buddy and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with him.

Beckham and Newton have been working out together this offseason, prompting some trade rumors to pop up once Newton signed with New England. However, Beckham is right at home in Cleveland and isn’t looking to leave anytime soon.

Responding to a tweet from Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood that said Beckham would be going to the Patriots by the end of the season, OBJ wrote: “U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business.”

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Odell Beckham an Admirer of Patriots Dynasty

Beckham has long been linked to the Patriots, openly admiring what dynasty the franchise built behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

After the Browns acquired Beckham, the rest of offseason in Cleveland was off the walls, with hype building at a torrid pace thanks to a bevy of magazine interviews seemingly every week. One in particular with GQ caused some extra buzz, with Beckham referencing the Patriots dynasty.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots,” he told the magazine.

But with Brady moving on to Tampa Bay in the offseason to play for a team other than the Patriots for the first time in his career, the talk of Beckham heading to New England was thought to be dead — for good.

“Now that Tom Brady is gone, I’m pretty sure it would be a dead issue,” cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot said. “I don’t know that Odell is pining to go to New England without Brady there. I think he is completely, 100 percent enamored with Tom Brady.

“I’ve talked to Odell myself just about how he feels about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, so it was the combination of those two guys that he from afar always wistfully wished he could be a part of that. Now that Tom isn’t there, I wouldn’t necessarily think that this is something he would be clamoring after.”

With Tom Brady gone, can we officially put an end to the annual Odell Beckham Jr.-to-the-Patriots rumors?@MaryKayCabot shares her thoughts with @tomecurran on the latest edition of Patriots Opposing Views: https://t.co/0VtOecCQgR pic.twitter.com/Nq4WxvPJo6 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 21, 2020

Browns Reached Out to Cam Newton

Newton signed a one-year deal for the league minimum on Sunday and he can reportedly make up to $7.5 million in incentives. It’s a win-win for both sides with tremendous upside.

Newton did not have many suitors with the only other team contacting him during free agency being Beckham’s Browns, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“The truth of the matter is that Cam Newton did not have any other offers from any other teams. There was one other team that did have one conversation with him,” Schefter said on his podcast. “It was very brief and didn’t go very far, but the Cleveland Browns did speak to Cam Newton at one point in time, but those talks never really went anywhere. They did with New England and Cam winds up on a one-year contract with the Patriots, which makes all the sense in the world.”

READ NEXT: Browns Receive Good Update on Odell Beckham’s Injuries & Health