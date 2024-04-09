Former Browns LB Anthony Walker Reveals Why He Bolted in Free Agency

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was looking for some warmer weather when he made his free agency decision this offseason.

Walker was an integral part of the defense and also had a leadership role in Cleveland. But he decided it was time to find some sunnier conditions this offseason, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

“I stressed to my agent it was very, very important to get me out the cold — I was sick of it,” Walker said on Wednesday, April 8. “I hadn’t been home in a while and was in the midwest since I was 17 years old. It was about time I got some warm weather and when he said Miami and I was like let’s get it done.”

Walker is from Miami, so the signing is also a homecoming for the 28-year-old linebacker. The warm weather will be nice compared to the occasionally frigid conditions of Cleveland. But he’ll also be looking to stay on the field. Walker has played in just 28 games over the past three seasons. He missed all but three games in 2022 with a quad tear.

When healthy, Walker is a solid presence at middle linebacker. He played in just 13 games during his first season with the Browns in 2021 but still managed 113 tackles.

Browns in Good Spot at LB Despite Anthony Walker Departure

The Browns lost both Walker and Sione Takitaki in free agency but have some solid replacements on deck to help fill the void.

Rising star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains the focal point of the unit. The team also signed Jordan Hicks and former first-round pick Devin Bush to help out. Hicks has notched over 100 tackles in five straight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

Hicks previously spent time playing under Jim Schwartz with the Philadelphia Eagles and is excited to reunite with the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

“One thing about Jim and his defense is it’s concise. You know your role and you know how offenses are going to attack you,” Hicks said during his introductory press conference on March 14. “When I look back on my career and I look back at the times and the years that I played as clear-minded as I ever have, it was with him. It was those years with Coach Schwartz. And I think that’s just due to the preparation that he brings, the understanding of the defense.”

Browns Returning Most of Dominant Defense

The Browns defense limited opponents to 270.2 yards per game last season — the best mark in the NFL. Cleveland will return most of that unit next season, re-signing pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, safety Rodney McLeod and Shelby Harris.

“I bet everybody on the defense is stoked. I’m turned up about it,” Browns QB Deshaun Watson said on “QB Unplugged” on Friday, March 15. “Bringing the fellas back and keeping the locker room intact.”

The Browns will be hoping for better injury luck on the offensive side of the ball. Watson was limited to just six games last season and Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb missed almost the entire year after a devastating knee injury in Week 2.

The Browns have added some talent. The most notable of those additions is Jerry Jeudy. Cleveland sent late-round picks to the Denver Broncos to land Jeudy — a former first-round pick. He’ll work alongside Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and others to juice up the passing game.