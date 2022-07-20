Is Baker Mayfield Panthers’ Savior, or Mere Band-Aid? Opinions Split Inside NFL

The Cleveland Browns finally managed to find a buyer for Baker Mayfield, trading the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers Wednesday, July 6. But, just what kind of an impact the former No. 1 overall pick will make on his new team seems to depend on who you ask.

Mayfield, 27, is a career 61.6% percent passer who has averaged 3,531 passing yards per season and has tossed 92 touchdowns to 56 interceptions, but his wildly inconsistent first four seasons make him one of the league’s most polarizing quarterbacks.

After departing a browbeaten Cleveland Browns franchise, the question now becomes whether Mayfield can elevate the Panthers from NFC South also-rans to making a run at unseating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, does Mayfield have what it takes?

“We got a look at him twice over the past two years,” an NFL offensive play-caller told Heavy. “And he was clearly better than our quarterback. In every single aspect. I think he is much better than what everyone is making him out to be.”

Can Mayfield return to form, and lead a Carolina renaissance?

To get a sense for Mayfield’s potential at the helm of the Panthers’ offense, and just how this trade will alter the trajectories of both franchises involved in it, Heavy spoke to multiple NFL coaches, front office executives, and scouts for their insight. The individuals were granted anonymity to speak freely about a player they aren’t allowed to discuss publicly.

Carolina hasn’t won a postseason contest since 2015. And, the Panthers are banking on history repeating itself, after Mayfield broke the Browns’ 26-year playoff drought by knocking off the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card in 2020.

“Remember, just two years ago, he was winning playoff games in Cleveland,” the coach pointed out. “And everybody loved him. Now, there’s this whole narrative that people think he stinks. I really hope he goes down to Carolina and tears it up. I love the way this kid competes.”

Mayfield is in the final year of his rookie contract, and has all the motivation in the world to play well. A strong season could position Mayfield to sign the kind of mega-extension that catapults him into the realm of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league.



“If he gets back to what made him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft,” an AFC South scout told Heavy,. “Carolina will be getting a total steal. But, for Baker, the main thing has to be the main thing, again. He has to let his play do the talking.”

Not everyone believes that Mayfield, who owns a career 29-30 record, and a horde of comical insurance commercials, will be a transcendent figure for the Panthers’ franchise.

“The problem with Baker Mayfield is that he tries to do too much at times,” an AFC Director of College Scouting told Heavy. “And he isn’t talented enough to be a consistent playmaker like someone like Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen.”

What Mayfield does have going for him in Carolina, is a young and burgeoning set of explosive playmakers:; wide receivers Terrace Marshall, Robby Anderson, and D.J. Moore. And, of course, an All-Pro caliber – and versatile – running back, in Christian McCaffrey.

“If those playmakers stay healthy,” the scouting director adds. “Baker can add a dimension to that team that they haven’t had. In a division that’s as wide open as the NFC South is, I like the move.”

Did the Panthers or Browns Wind up ‘Winning’ the Baker Mayfield Trade?

In order for the Browns to move Mayfield, – who for months reports suggested\ the only teams interested in the veteran quarterback were the Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks, – Cleveland had to make a significant financial commitment.

Cleveland will wind up paying Mayfield $10.5 million this season, ironically beginning in a Week 1 clash against the Panthers, with Carolina picking up the tab on only $5 million of Mayfield’s remaining salary.

Mayfield can earn back the remaining $3.4 million of his deal that was negotiated to a lower figure to facilitate the trade, if he hits incentives, according to Mike Garafolo.

But, after fetching only a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 for Mayfield, and paying the majority of his salary, did Cleveland wind up ‘“winning”’ this trade, by unloading a disgruntled player and fully turning the page to Deshaun Watson at starting quarterback?

Not quite.

“This was an absolutely great trade for the Panthers,” an AFC offensive coach told Heavy. “On top of getting a really good quarterback, Carolina hit a home run when it comes to the value on the trade.”

Before Mayfield can reach the incentives to regain his full contract value, he’ll first have to beat out Sam Darnold for the starting job during training camp this summer.



At this stage that feels like a formality.

“A franchise that didn’t have a functional quarterback before the trade, now has one after making this deal,” an NFC quarterbacks coach toldells Heavy. “It’s really that simple.”

What Will Make Trade a Success for the Panthers?

There’s an adage in the NFL that if a franchise has two, or even three quarterbacks that they really have none.

That might not be the case in Carolina.

After the Panthers chose Matt Corral in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Matt Rhule’s team now at minimum has a bridge quarterback, in Mayfield, and a potential long-term starter, in Corral, in the fold. Not to mention a possible trade chip, in Sam Darnold, should disaster strike during training camp that forces a team to go shopping the quarterback trade market.

In a lot of ways, Mayfield controls both his, and the Panthers’ destiny.

If Mayfield plays to – or exceeds – expectations, he’ll be rewarded handsomely and given another chance at becoming a franchise quarterback.

But, if Mayfield falters, Carolina can either move forward with Corral, or look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, to keep casting their dice at the quarterback roulette wheel.

However, Carolina should get a strong sense of whether this was the right move, pretty quickly this upcoming season.

“If Baker comes out and becomes a distributor of the football rather than trying to be the guy who makes all the plays,” the scouting director says. “This will be a successful trade for Carolina.

“McCaffrey and Moore are really dynamic playmakers, and Baker has to realize that. That will ultimately dictate just how successful the Panthers and Baker have the chance to be.”