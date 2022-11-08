Browns Sign Speedy Former Buccaneers Receiver After Cutting Defender

The Cleveland Browns made a couple of roster moves following the bye week, waiving cornerback Herb Miller from the active roster and bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cyril Grayson.

Grayson has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. He initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks but has also been a member of practice squads for the Colts, Texans, Bears and Cowboys.

Grayson has a bit of NFL experience, all of it coming with the Bucs. He has played in 10 games — with three starts — logging 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdown receptions.

What Grayson brings to the table is raw athletic talent. He didn’t play football at LSU but was an All-American track athlete. He opted to try his hand at football after his time as a Tiger and an impressive pro day landed him on the radar. He ran 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash, spanned 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump and posted a 34.5-inch vertical leap at LSU’s pro day, according to the school’s athletics website.

The Browns have lacked in the kick return game with Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant out for the year and Grayson could contribute in that role, albeit he’s done it only sparingly over his career.

Denzel Ward Return Could Come This Week

The release of Miller from the active roster could be an indication that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is ready to return after missing three games with a concussion. Ward was cleared to practice this week for the first time since sustaining the injury against the Charger on October 9.

“I think he is still in the next step of the process,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said this week.

Ward was given a $100.5 million extension this offseason, making him the highest paid at his position at the time. Browns general manager Andrew Berry called it a “tricky” situation when asked about Ward’s concussion ahead of the bye week.

“We are listening to the medical experts there. Denzel is doing everything that he can to get back on the field,” Berry told reporters. I think everybody realizes here that concussions can be tricky and then just reality because you are dealing with your brain, we want to make sure that guys are healthy before they get back onto the field.”

Browns Get Rookie RB Jerome Ford Back From IR

The Browns welcomed back rookie running back Jerome Ford this week after he landed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury on October 4. Ford will likely play a key role in returning the ball on special teams.

Ford, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first four games and returned six kickoffs for 145 yards (24.2 avg.) with a long of 44.

Also designated for return is very defensive end Chase Winovich. The fourth-year pro was acquired via trade with the New England Patriots during the offseason and recorded one tackle in two games before sustaining a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20.

Other players the Browns are keeping an eye on leading up to the matchup with the Dolphins are guard Wyatt Teller, tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.