Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Strong Message After Free Agency

Deshaun Watson is happy with how free agency played out for the Cleveland Browns and feels his squad can be a Super Bowl contender next season.

The Browns added a few nice pieces like running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Jordan Hicks. But Watson was more excited about some of the guys returning, specifically pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst.

“I bet everybody on the defense is stoked. I’m turned up about it,” Watson said on the latest episode of “QB Unplugged” which came out on Friday, March 15. “Bringing the fellas back and keeping the locker room intact.”

The Browns are returning almost all the key pieces from their league-leading defense. And Cleveland should be much healthier on the offensive side of the ball, with Watson set to return from shoulder surgery and Nick Chubb also working to get back. If the Browns can stay healthy next season, Watson feels they can win it all.

“We got the pieces. We just have to put it all together,” Watson said. “Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity on the field at the same time, for a full season, hell yeah we have a chance to do it. We got the defense, the offense, the special teams, the culture, the fanbase. We just got to go do it now.”

Deshaun Watson Quiet on Jameis Winston Signing

One free agent addition Watson didn’t address was Jameis Winston, who will be his backup next season. It may have been a matter of timing, depending on when the podcast was recorded. The signings of Smith and Hurst — which Watson did react to — were some of the first updates on free agency.

Winston and the Browns agreed to a one-year deal that will pay up to $8.7 million. It was a bit of a change of course for the Browns, who were open to bringing back Joe Flacco. However, the Browns never issued a contract offer to Flacco and opted for Winston — a former No. 1 overall pick. Winston is excited for the opportunity to work alongside Deshaun Watson.

“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however, the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me,” Winston told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission. Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Happy With Jerry Jeudy Trade

The Browns made a trade before free agency, landing former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. Watson reacted positively on X and knew for some time that the Browns were pursuing Jeudy.

“They let me know what’s going on. We tapped in that way,” Watson said. “I knew what was going on behind the scenes, for a long time too. We finally got it done. Heʻs a guy that is definitely interesting for us that we wanted to bring in. … We got the pieces to do something, for sure.”