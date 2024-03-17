Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Welcomes’ Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson welcomed new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to the AFC North during the most recent edition of his “QB Unplugged” show.

The Steelers signed Wilson shortly after the Denver Broncos released him, incurring a record $85 million of dead cap. Watson welcomed Wilson into the fraternity of AFC North quarterbacks, which also includes Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

“Welcome to the AFC North, where things can get real spooky,” Watson said of Wilson joining Pittsburgh.

The AFC North isn’t a safe place for quarterbacks. Browns Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (14 sacks), Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (17.5 sacks) and Steelers star TJ Watt (19 sacks) are among the best sack artists in the league. Wilson was sacked 45 times in 15 games last season with the Broncos and should expect more pressure playing against the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals next season.

The Steelers retooled their quarterback depth this offseason, also pulling off a trade for former first-round quarterback Justin Fields on Saturday, March 16. However, Wilson is expected to hold on to the starting QB spot.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Respect for Steelers

Pittsburgh is a rival, but Watson expressed respect for the product the Steelers put on the field under head coach Mike Tomlin year after year.

“Pittsburgh is a good organization. It’s crazy for me to say it because I’m a Brown. I’m just keeping it 100,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, you have to give respect where respect is due. Tomlin is going to have them boys right. It made sense for [Wilson] to go there. They are going to compete.”

Much like the Browns, Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation fluctuated last season. The Steelers started three different quarterbacks last season: Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky. All three quarterbacks will have different homes next season. Pittsburgh made the postseason but fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 in the Wild Card round.

Deshaun Watson Feeling Good About Browns’ Super Bowl Potential

The Browns haven’t made a significant splash this offseason in free agency but mostly kept their playoff roster intact. Some additions include running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The key for the Browns will be staying healthy. Cleveland made their playoff run last season without Watson and Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, as well as key members of the offensive line and defense.

Watson likes what the Browns did in free agency and thinks the team has Super Bowl potential — if they can stay healthy.

“We got the pieces. We just have to put it all together. Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity on the field at the same time for a full season, hell yeah we have a chance to do it,” Watson said. “We got the defense, the offense, the special teams, the culture, the fanbase. We just got to go do it now.”

The Browns’ goal is to have Watson on the field more often next season. He dealt with two different shoulder injuries last season, the second of which was season-ending. Watson has played in just 12 games since being traded to the Browns in 2022.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often. I think that’s safe to say, himself included,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on January 22. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year.”

Watson is expected to start throwing soon as the next step in his recovery. The Browns believe he’ll be ready to roll when training camp rolls around.