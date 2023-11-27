Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Breaks Silence After Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson put out a message on social media giving an update on his health after he exited Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos following a hit to the head.

Thompson-Robinson took a hard, questionable hit from Broncos linebacker Baron Browning late in the third quarter. He was taken to the locker room and it was later announced by the team that the rookie QB was in the concussion protocol.

Thompson-Robinson took to Instagram with a message for those concerned about his well-being.

“He popped my a**,” Thompson-Robinson wrote in an Instagram story. “I’m doing great! Thank you for the concern.”

Prior to the injury, Thompson-Robinson completed 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards and a rating of 73.1. He hit Harrison Bryant for a touchdown in the third quarter — the first of his career.

“Some good, some bad, some stuff that we can learn from,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “(Thompson-Robinson)’s battling. As you know, took a shot there unfortunately and you never want to see your quarterback get hit like that, but he battled.”

Broncos Defender Defends Hit on DTR

The hit on Thompson-Robinson drew a 15-yard penalty, which some — including the broadcast booth of Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler — thought was a questionable call.

Browning defended the hit after the game but wasn’t going to argue about the flag.

“I didn’t think it was a dirty hit, but they called it, so what can I do about it?” he told reporters after the game.

Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio took a diplomatic stance on the hit but admitted he didn’t get a great perspective on the play.

“Hard to tell (if it crossed the line),” Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said. “It was such a flash for me. I didn’t really get to see where he hit him at and stuff like that. I know they’re trying to take the helmet, even if you use it to lead to the body and stuff like that, out of it. So I think it got him in the chin maybe it looked like, which is not something you want to do.”

Browns receiver Amari Cooper was also injured during the matchup with the Broncos. He was laid into by Broncos safety PJ Locke. Cooper left with a rib injury but the X-rays in the postgame came back negative. Cooper’s pass-catching partner Elijah Moore was not happy with Locke and confronted him on the field.

“I don’t like to see any of my teammates down. Anytime somebody gets hurt, you got to stick up for your brother,” Moore said. “To me it seemed like a hit he didn’t really have to make. So it was kind of more like seeing why he did that.”

Browns QB Situation Remains Unclear

With Thompson-Robinson dealing with a concussion, the Browns have to start thinking about their quarterback situation next week against the Los Angeles Rams. If Thompson-Robinson is unable to go, Cleveland would have to pick between PJ Walker and veteran Joe Flacco, who was signed on November 20.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to see how Thompson-Robinson progresses from the concussion during the week before making any decisions.

“Let’s see how he does this week with the protocol,” Stefanski said.

Walker has had his shot as the Browns quarterback and has not been impressive in his time under center. Flacco was not active for Sunday’s game against the Broncos but seems like the logical choice if Thompson-Robinson is unable to go.