Browns Expected to Make $13 Million Move With First-Round Pick

Despite trade rumors, the Cleveland Browns are expected to pick up cornerback Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option.

Newsome was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2021 and has had an interesting tenure in Cleveland. He’s proven to be a solid option at cornerback but has been outshined by Martin Emerson Jr., who has assumed a larger role on the defense. The emergence of Emerson and the presence of Pro Bowler Denzel Ward has Newsome playing primarily in the slot.

Initially, Newsome was not a huge fan of the duty. He pushed back against it prior to last season, generating some trade buzz. However, he has settled in under Jim Schwartz.

As a former first-round pick, Newsome has a fifth-year option attached to his deal, worth $13.38 million for the 2025 season. The Browns have until May 2 to make a decision on picking up the option. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns will do so.

“The Browns are expected to pick that up by the May 2 deadline,” Cabot wrote on April 7. “The Browns subscribe to the notion that you can never have too many good cornerbacks, and they have four in Denzel Ward, Newsome, Martin Emerson Jr. and [Cameron] Mitchell. In 2023, Newsome tied with Ward as the 42nd-best cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Emerson was 63rd.”

Greg Newsome’s Long-Term Future With Browns Uncertain

If the Browns pick up Newsome’s fifth-year option, he’ll be linked to the team for two more seasons. Newsome staying in Cleveland any longer than that is uncertain. The Browns have some significant contracts on the books and will also have to pay Emerson at some point. Ward signed a lucrative five-year extension in 2022 worth over $100 million.

Newsome’s name has surfaced in trade rumors this offseason. But at least for the meantime, the Browns see Newsome as a key part of the defense.

“I can’t help what players come up in trading rumors,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said at the NFL annual meetings on April 1. “We have that every year, but we’re pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us.”

Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season. But that’s not to say everything was smooth for Newsome. He had some rough outings, including against the Houston Texans in the postseason. Newsome finished with a miserable PFF grade of 29.4.

Browns Bring Back Key Pieces of Defense

The Browns’ defense gave up just 270.2 yards per game last season — the best mark in the NFL. Cleveland will return most of the key pieces from that unit, including pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, who re-signed with the Browns in free agency.

The Browns will have some new faces at linebacker. Cleveland inked Jordan Hicks and former first-round pick Devin Bush to contracts this offseason. The addition of the duo should help compensate for the loss of Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki.

Cleveland will also have the services of Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He notched 14 sacks last season and hasn’t had less than 10 since his rookie season.

The Browns defense will have a tougher draw this season when it comes to their opponents. Some quarterbacks on the schedule include Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.