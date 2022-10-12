Browns QB Jacoby Brissett Sounds Off on Late Game Struggles

Jacoby Brissett’s untimely turnovers have hurt the Cleveland Browns during their 2-3 start and he’s determined to put those behind him against his former squad on Sunday.

Brissett has tossed just three interceptions this season but all of them have come in the fourth quarter. His latest came at the goal line against the Chargers, taking away the chance for a field goal that would have given the Browns the late lead.

The veteran QB understands he can’t make those mistakes, especially with the league’s best ground game bolstering the offense.

“It is over now. The game is over. I can’t go back and do anything about that so I moved past that a long time ago,” Brissett told reporters on Wednesday. “Excited for this opportunity and this next one we have.”

But he also sees the self-inflicted errors as a positive, which might be a glass-half-full viewpoint.

“I think that is a good problem to have. I have been on the other side where it has been other teams are stopping what we are doing so we have to reevaluate a bunch of things, but that is not the case right now for us here,” Brissett said. “I think the guys understand that, and we are scrapping to find a way to get that play or that assignment. I think that is the mindset going forward is just focusing in on each task and each play and seeing what the results may be after that.”

As for his own mistakes, Brissett has owned them, vowing to be better.

“It just hasn’t bounced our way yet. Obviously, the interception had nothing to do with the defense; it had something to do with me,” Brissett said. “Just focusing in, that is really all it is is just focus and concentration. I think doing that helps the outcome of games.”

Jacoby Brissett Faces Familiar Foe in Patriots

Jacoby Brissett: We have to focus on each task and each play | Press Conference Jacoby Brissett talks with the media on October, 12th 2022 before practice. #LockerRoomPressConference 2022-10-12T16:55:14Z

Brissett was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 draft but played just a season there. He was sent to the Colts in a 2017 trade, where he got in some time as the starter in 2017 and 2019 after Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement.

“A lot of good memories. I got my first start there. Some of the guys there are still on the same team so I know those guys,” Brissett said of his time with the Patriots. “Obviously, great coached, good players, good vets and good guys who understand the system that they have been running for a while. A really good team.”

As Brissett mentioned, it’s been a while since he was in New England but he does have some familiarity with the man in charge, Bill Belichick. The goal against the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be to eliminate the mistakes that have haunted the Browns this season.

“They have to come in and prepare to play clean, but I think even more of the focus is we have to go and play clean,” Brissett said. “The known fact is that the Patriots don’t beat themselves. We can’t go beat the Browns and beat the Patriots at the same time.”

Patriots Still Unclear on Quarterback Situation

The Patriots are monitoring the health of starting quarterback Mac Jones, who returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. He’s missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Brian Hoyer initially made the start in place of Jones but is now on IR, opening the door for rookie Bailey Zappe. In his first start last week, Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Brissett has had some new company in the QB room this week, with Deshaun Watson returning to the Browns’ facilities. Watson can participate in team meetings, meet individually with the coaches and work out at the team’s facility. He can start practicing with the team on November 14 and will make his debut on December 4 against the Houston Texans.