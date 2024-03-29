Browns Warned About Signing Former Ravens RB

The Cleveland Browns are unlikely to bring in a new top running back to avoid slighting Nick Chubb as he works his way back from injury.

One name that has surfaced as a potential target for the Browns is former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Like Chubb, Dobbins is coming off a season-ending injury (Achilles). However, Dobbins has been cleared for football activities.

Dobbins is likely a cheap addition with some significant upside but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com doesn’t see the Browns pursuing a running back of his caliber.

“It speaks to the fact that they really do believe [Chubb] will be back at some point this season. They want to show the faith and confidence in him,” Cabot said on the latest episode of the Orange and Browns Talk podcast. “If they went out and signed another sort of No. 1 back, it would send a message to the fans and to Nick that perhaps they aren’t as confident in his healthy return. I don’t think they want to do that.”

Dobbins has played in just 20 games since entering the league in 2020. He’s suffered a pair of season-ending injuries. Dobbins was very productive during his rookie year in Baltimore, racking up 805 yards on 134 carries with 9 touchdowns.

He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Dobbins also missed nine games in 2022 with a knee injury. He was injured in the first game last season after just eight carries.

Browns Feel Positive About Nick Chubb’s Progress

Chubb is set to begin the next phase of his rehab next month. He suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those procedures coming in November.

“Maybe the easiest thing is we fully expect Nick to be here and he’s doing a great job with his recovery and everything,” Berry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And I meant what I said at the end of the season, I meant what I said at the combine. We do not want the injury in Pittsburgh to be his last snap as a Cleveland Brown.”

Considering the severity of the knee injury, the Browns are still waiting to establish a firm timeline for Chubb’s return. But there’s confidence that the four-time Pro Bowler will be a contributor next season.

“Honestly, it’s probably too early to really understand what he’s going to look like,” Berry said. “He’s doing truly doing a fantastic job with the rehab and he should start to load run probably sometime this upcoming month.”

Browns Added RB Depth Behind Nick Chubb in Free Agency