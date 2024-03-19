Former Browns QB Signs With NFC Favorite After Snub

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs has a new home — again.

Dobbs signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, March 18. The reigning NFC champs signed him to a one-year contract that will pay him $2.25 million and give Dobbs another $750,000 in incentives for playing time, per ESPN.

The 49ers are Dobbs’ sixth team since 2022. He bounced around last season after being traded by the Browns to the Arizona Cardinals at the end of training camp. Prior to the trade, Dobbs was expected to be Deshaun Watson’s primary backup.

Dobbs started eight games with the Cardinals, going 1-7 in those contests. He was then traded to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline, where he was 2-2 in his starts.

In all, Dobbs started 12 games and appeared with the Vikings for a good chunk of another. He threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dobbs is expected to be the backup to Brock Purdy next year with the 49ers.

Joshua Dobbs ‘Dismayed’ by Browns Trade

The Browns trading Dobbs last season was unexpected. The move rubbed Dobbs the wrong way, and they did not seem keen on a return this offseason, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns did have conversations about bringing back Dobbs, but he was dismayed by the unexpected trade in August, and wasn’t eager to return,” Cabot said.

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season, with Watson missing time on two separate occasions with shoulder injuries. PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Joe Flacco, and Jeff Driskel all recorded starts last season with Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to answer if he regretted trading Dobbs away.

“I’m not really focused on that right now,” Berry said on November 15 during a press conference. “There will be a time for reflection for everything over the course of the year, but that’s really not top of mind right now.”

The Browns made the postseason despite their shaky quarterback situation. Flacco found his groove and finished with a 4-1 record as the starter in Cleveland.

Browns Add Tyler Huntley to QB Roomtw

The Browns have added some significant talent to their quarterback room this offseason. Cleveland signed former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to backup Watson. The team also recently brought in former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley.

For much of the offseason it was assumed the Browns would reunite with Flacco after his successful stint. Both sides expressed interest in running it back. However, the Browns did not offer Flacco a contract and instead opted for Winston.

Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie. Winston spent the last four seasons with the Saints, mostly as a backup.

Huntley was a surprise addition and will add some competition for Winston for the backup role. Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 79.0. Huntley is a dual threat, adding 509 yards and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.

The Browns like Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick a year ago. However, it’s clear the team wants to give him more time to develop.