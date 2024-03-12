Browns $21 Million Defender Deletes Post After Rant Amid Free Agency

Juan Thornhill won’t be doing any social media recruiting this season for the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Thornhill has been vocal on social media since signing with the Browns last season. Shortly after inking his three-year, $21 million deal with Cleveland, Thornhill reached out to some of his former teammates on X (formerly Twitter), giving them his best recruiting pitch. That included running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

But none of that will be happening this season, per Thornhill. He made his stance clear when free agency kicked off on Monday, March 11.

“And nah. I’m not recruiting this year. Y’all told me I talk to much so let me be quiet and focus on getting my body right for the season,” Thornhill said in a now-deleted post.

Shortly after deleting the message, Thornhill responded to the backlash, writing: “Sensitive a**es can’t take a joke.”

The Browns didn’t make any big splashes to open free agency. However, they brought back a few of their own in Za’Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst. Later in the day Cleveland reached an agreement with linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has reeled off five consecutive 100-tackle seasons.

Juan Thornhill Had ‘Frustrating’ First Year With Browns

Thornhill has admitted that his first season with the Browns didn’t go as planned. He played in just 11 games due to a nagging calf injury.

“One of my most frustrating years of football!” Thornhill posted on X on January 14. “Trying to play through injury all season and not being able to give the City the best version of myself. I know it didn’t end the way we wanted but Cleveland We will be back!!”

Thornhill battled through the injury but found it challenging to stay on the field. It didn’t help that the Browns were decimated by injury at the safety position. Veteran Rodney McLeod and Grant Delpit both ended the season on injured reserve.

“I came back too fast,” Thornhill said. “It was a grade two strain, so to really look at a grade two strain takes a month, a month and a half to actually fully heal. I didn’t have that time to let it heal, so I kept trying to come back and get back on the field, but every time I got out there, I was just re-aggravating it, straining it over and over again.

“And, I mean, it just seemed like I was just hurt all the time, but it was just one injury that was just lingering the whole season.”

Hopefully a full offseason of rest — and limited tweeting — will help Thornhill get back to his old self.

Browns Still Have Positions to Address in Free Agency

The Browns still have some spots to address in free agency. That includes running back and backup quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns are bringing back all the key pieces from their league-leading unit. The key for Cleveland will be staying healthy. Thornhill was among a laundry list of injuries the Browns found a way to play through last season.

That included reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who didn’t miss a game but battled through a shoulder injury for the back half of the season.

The Browns also have some housekeeping to do internally. Running back Nick Chubb’s contract is an “elephant in the room” and some additional contract restructures could also be on the docket.