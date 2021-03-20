Browns Add Former Super Bowl Champion to Defensive Line

It didn’t take long for Malik Jackson to find a new home after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Cleveland Browns scooping him up to add depth to their defensive line on Friday.

The 31-year-old Jackson will add some beef to the Browns defensive line at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. He joins Andrew Billings, Sheldon Richardson and Jordan Elliott in Cleveland’s defensive tackle rotation. It’s a one-year deal for Jackson with the Browns, per Mary Kay Cabot.

One-year deal for the #Browns and former #Eagles DT Malik Jackson — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 19, 2021

The Eagles parted ways with Jackson this week, ending his fairly disappointing tenure in the City of Brotherly Love. Jackson signed a hefty three-year, $30 million deal with the Eagles, but never produced to that level. He notched just 2.5 sacks during an injury-filled two years in Philadelphia.

ALL the latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Browns!

Jackson has stops in Denver, Jacksonville and most recently Philadelphia on his resume. He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with Jacksonville.

Jackson has recorded 267 tackles, 35 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 25 pass deflections in his 10-year career.

Browns Keep Adding to Defense in Free Agency

Jackson is the latest name to join the Browns defense in free agency. Other newcomers include safety John Johnson, defensive end Takkarist McKinley cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Anthony Walker.

Browns Free Agent Tracker:

– S John Johnson

– CB Troy Hill

– LB Anthony Walker

– DE Takk McKinley

– DL Malik Jackson

– LB Malcolm Smith

– WR Rashard Higgins

– WR/KR JoJo Natson

– OL Greg Senat

– K Cody Parkey

– LB Elijah Lee#Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) March 19, 2021

Walker and McKinley were both inked to one-year deals, like Jackson, which has become a trend under general manager Andrew Berry. The Browns have invested heavily on the offensive side of the ball in recent years, so the long list of defensive signings this offseason was part of the plan for Berry.

The Browns lost defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Ogunjobi had started 46 games for Cleveland over the last three seasons, notching 14.5 sacks.

Browns Could Still Add Pass-Rusher in Free Agency

While McKinley is a nice addition if he plays to his potential, the Browns are still in the hunt for an impactful pass-rusher to play opposite of Myles Garrett.

“I think that it is great to have to two bookends along the defensive line – very few teams do. I think there are a number of different configurations that can make us successful on the defensive line,” Berry said. “We will look to add talent at that spot, no different than we would all across the defense.”

Garrett inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. The All-Pro is looking forward to keeping the Browns a contender year in and year out.

“I’m never happy with losing,” Garrett told the Browns official site. “We are always trying to go to the very end and be there. We have a young core. We go back, keep building on what we have this year and take another crack at it.”

The Browns could pursue names like Carlos Dunlap or Jadeveon Clowney to fill the void.

READ NEXT: Browns DE Takk McKinley Makes Statement With New Look