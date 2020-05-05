Browns Working on Massive Extension for Myles Garrett: Report

The Cleveland Browns have Myles Garrett in their long-term plans, which will likely make the star pass-rusher a very rich man.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is one of the most physically gifted defenders in the NFL, and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last year, before he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, inciting chaos during the team’s Week 11 matchup. Garrett had 10 sacks before being relegated to the sideline.

The Browns recently exercised Garrett’s fifth-year option, but there’s a chance he won’t even reach that 2021 season without an extension in place. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently joined the RapSheet + Friends with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and gave some insight on the situation regarding Garrett’s extension.

While he was tight lipped on where the negotiations are at, Berry made certain to note that the team wants Garrett in Browns colors for a long time.

“I wouldn’t speak on any of that publicly. That’s always something we prefer to keep private and internal. Needless to say, we do have a lot belief in Myles,” Berry said on the podcast. “We do view him as a long-term member of the organization. We love the player and love the person as well. We certainly hope that he’s going to be a Brown for years to come.”

Rapoport went on NFL Network and said that he believes Garrett could become the first pass-rusher to hit the $25 million per year mark with his extension. Currently, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the highest paid defender in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry told RapSheet + Friends (https://t.co/CiKkY8tVHv) that he hopes Myles Garrett is with the #Browns for years to come. Why a long-term extension makes sense 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xfe6oebpQU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020

Myles Garrett Ready to Return

Garrett’s last season was unfortunately defined by the violent incident with Rudolph and it will be something the Browns talented pass-rusher will have to deal with the rest of his career.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement following the incident. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

In an interview with Tom Reed of The Athletic, Garrett reflected on the timing of an ESPN interview where he doubled-down that Rudolph’s racial slur triggered his actions.

Myles Garrett opens up about the brawl with Mason Rudolph | OTLNewly reinstated Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett opens up to ESPN's Mina Kimes on Outside the Lines about what sparked the brawl with QB Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-02-15T16:01:07Z

“I dropped the ball there,” Garrett said. “(My father) was right. Have your say some other day. That’s the best way to put it. Got to be smart with what you say and when you say it.”

Garrett then promised that he was done talking about the incident and would go with “next question” when he is asked about it.

Browns Also Eyeing Odell Beckham for ‘Long-Term’

Another polarizing player Berry has been clear about being in the team’s long-term plans is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries. Beckham’s name has been a constant part of trade rumors, but Berry has extinguished those reports multiple times.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player,’’ Berry told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff.”

READ NEXT: 3 Free Agents the Browns Can Still Target to Fill Holes