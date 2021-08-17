Browns Star Rips YouTube Boxer: ‘I’d Beat the Breaks Off Him’

Celebrity boxing is not in the post-NFL plans for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

In fact, the towering All-Pro pass-rusher can’t stand the circus the sport has become and has “bigger fish to fry” than someone like Jake or Logan Paul.

“Once I’m done with football, I’m out. Maybe as a guest star for a big game. That might be fun. But I won’t be a Romo, none of that. A Howie Long. I’m good,” Garrett told Zach Frydenlund of Complex. “I’ll do what I do now. I like playing video games, I like playing other sports. Might get me on a celebrity basketball game one time. You won’t get me into celebrity boxing. I think it’s foolish enough as it is. You’re not going to get me on that.”

So what happens if Logan Paul comes knocking?

“I’d beat the brakes off of Logan Paul, but I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of.”

The Paul brothers have made a small fortune already with their boxing gigs, Logan taking on Floyd Mayweather in an ill-received exhibition and Jake Paul knocking out former MMA champ Ben Askren and former NBAer Nate Robinson.

Logan Paul is the larger of the brothers at 6-foot-2 and fighting in the cruiserweight division. However, Garrett is a mountain of a man with otherworldly athleticism. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 274 pounds and would surely crush an undersized opponent.

Garrett did train with Cleveland’s own Stipe Miocic — the former UFC heavyweight champ — a few offseasons ago and the two have maintained a friendship.

“It’s been awesome putting in work with Myles Garrett,” Miocic captioned on a photo of the two. “New Cleveland blood, same championship DNA. Dude is a monster!!!”

Garrett Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Garrett has not been on the field lately as he deals with a hamstring injury. He has not practiced in nearly 10 days, which is some cause for concern, although the Browns have been open that they’ll be very cautious with injuries in camp.

“With everybody, we’re just trying to make sure that we’re smart,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “As you know, the guys that maybe aren’t practicing are getting a ton of work inside. We’re just going to make sure we’re smart with all these guys.”

The former top pick inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. He was named a first-team All-Pro and got his second Pro Bowl nod.

Garrett Excited to be Working With Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett will have a new pass-rush partner this season in fellow top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. He’s made a trio of Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2016. However, he’s missed 29 games in his career, including 12 his rookie season after having microfracture knee surgery.

Garrett knows the key for everything when it comes to the Browns defensive line will be health.

“Man, we got Big Bill, we got Malik, we got Clowney, we got me. I’ve been saying this all the preseason, you can’t double team everybody,” Garrett told Frydenlund. “They got to pick their poison and someone’s going to go off. I have confidence in my guys. If we can stay healthy, God willing. It could be very scary. And those guys are going to be pushing the pocket in the middle of the line waiting for quarterback to step up away from us, right into the arms of one of those big guys. So that’s the way it is, to stop the run, we’ll be set.”

