Browns DE Myles Garrett Trolls Steelers Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are done playing football this season, but the war of words between the two AFC North squads has extended far past their Wild Card weekend matchup.

Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett delivered the latest bit of shade. When asked about the Browns playoff run — which ended with a narrow 22-17 loss to the Chiefs — Garrett trolled the vocal, TikTok loving Pittsburgh wide receivers.

“It was fun. It’s always good to hurt some feelings of some of those Steelers receivers. So we had to get after it. We got a little battle with the Chiefs,” Garrett said, per Nat Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “All in all, it was a good season. It was fun. But we’re trying to come back and make something special happen next year.”

Steelers Gave Browns Rallying Cry in Playoffs With Trash Talk

JuJu Smith-Schuster says 'Browns is the Browns'

The Browns and Steelers have been engaged in a back and forth since their playoff matchup back on Jan. 10, which Cleveland won 48-37. It started with Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster giving Cleveland a rallying cry saying “the Browns is the Browns.”

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster told reporters prior to the game. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Pittsburgh rookie Chase Claypool made some noise of his own after the game, saying the Browns would get “clapped” by the Chiefs” and that Cleveland was “super classless.”

“Not that I’m praying on them getting beat really bad, but someone had asked me for a score prediction and that was just kind of a way of me saying I think the Browns are going to beat the Browns,” Claypool said. ”If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu [Smith-Schuster] during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me.

“They were just super classless, you know against JuJu, towards JuJu what they were saying on the field towards the end of the game, so I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us.”

Myles Garrett on Dwyane Haskins: He’s Gonna Get It

Garrett inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny. He was one of the NFL’s most disruptive forces off the edge, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. He looking forward to keeping the Browns a contender year in and year out.

“I’m never happy with losing,” Garrett said. “We are always trying to go to the very end and be there. We have a young core. We go back, keep building on what we have this year and take another crack at it.”

There’s some uncertainty about who will be under center in Pittsburgh going forward, with 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger slowing down. The team signed embattled former first-round quarterback Dwyane Haskins to a deal this offseason. If he ends up on the field, Garrett will be happy to chase him down.

“And Haskins is coming over to the Steelers,” Garrett said. “So, you know, he’s gonna get it two times a year.”

