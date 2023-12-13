Browns Prime Suitor for 3-Time All-Pro DT After Latest Injury News

The Cleveland Browns, faced with the loss of Maurice Hurst Jr. to a season-ending injury, need to give former All-Pro Ndamukong Suh a call to help fill the void.

Hurst signed with the Browns this offseason and earned a spot in the rotation thanks to his strong play. He collected 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss this season.

The big man also notched an interception and three passes defended. Hurst played on 39% of the snaps on defense and also contributed on special teams.

“My 2023 season is over, and the frustration is unbearable,” Hurst posted on X. “However I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, staff, and the city of Cleveland for welcoming me and making me a part of this family. I’ll be back better than before.”

Fans liked the idea of Suh coming to town to help bolster the Browns’ defensive line.

“Ndamukong Suh is sitting at home,” one fan posted. “Just saying Browns.”

Ndamukong Suh Interested in Comeback

The Browns’ options to replace Hurst are limited at this point of the season. But a big name lurking as a free agent is Suh, who the Browns have been linked to previously. The second overall pick in the 2010 draft has been looking to make a comeback and reached out to multiple teams, per former Detroit News columnist Terry Foster.

“Suh reached out to the Lions about playing here, but he reached out to like four or five other teams also,” Foster said on “The Woodward Heavyweights” podcast on December 10. “So, he made the initial offer about coming here. Suh has been in Detroit a lot over the last few months. He has investments here. He’s embracing this community more than he did when he was a player because when he was a player, he wanted to get the hell out of here.”

The Lions were not interested in bringing in Suh, per Foster, but the Browns could be and match the criteria of what he’s likely looking for. Cleveland is in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and boasts the NFL’s top defense with Jim Schwartz calling the plays.

Suh Familiar With Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Suh has a history with Schwartz, who drafted him while he was the head coach of the Lions. He is 36 years old but proved last season that he can still be a viable contributor, even in a smaller role.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles at the midway mark of the 2022 season and played on just over a third of their defensive snaps following his arrival. Suh garnered an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 64.2.

Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott are the current starters for the Browns. However, Elliott is dealing with a concussion and is questionable to suit up this week.

The news on Hurst was the latest in a painful string of injuries for the Browns. Offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones will both miss the rest of the season. In addition, starting safety Grant Delpit is a candidate to go on injured reserve.

Despite their 8-5 record, injuries have defined the Browns’ season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb (knee), receiver Jakeem Grant (knee), linebacker Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and safety Rodney McLeod (torn biceps) have all been lost for the year.