Browns WR Odell Beckham Breaks Disputes Latest Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice, although the Cleveland Browns star didn’t feel that way during his time on the field.

Beckham drew the designation due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears. However, he said he didn’t miss a rep and was feeling fine.

“No, I wasn’t limited, not that I know of,’’ Beckham told reporters on Thursday, September 30. “I remember taking all the reps.”

Beckham said his shoulder popped out on his first target. After the game, he simply called it “football stuff” and didn’t seem too bothered by it.

“That’s when that all happened,” Beckham said. “It could have been a flag [on Roquan Smith]. It could have not been. I don’t want to get hung up in it anymore.”

Beckham was listed as a full participant for Thursday’s practice.

Beckham usually isn’t one to be soft-spoken, especially after a win. But the three-time Pro Bowler looked beat after besting the Bears. And rightly so — it was his first game action in nearly a year and the exhaustion was likely both emotional and physical.

“I’m sure that’s what I meant,” Beckham said. “I’ve been training had and I’m in great shape, so I’m sure it’s not a physical my legs are not under me as it’s just emotions. It’s been a long time to get back on that field, and you run out and you feel the love, you know the family is there. It’s just exciting, so I’m sure it was more that than physical.”

Beckham had five catches for 77 yards in the win and looked to be back to his old self, making some nice-looking grabs. His presence was needed for the Browns with Jarvis Landry heading to IR with a knee injury, meaning he’ll miss the next three weeks.

Beckham’s time in Cleveland has been less than ideal. He spent his first year in a Browns uniform banged up with multiple injuries, requiring core surgery in the offseason. Despite that, he still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns.

Prior to his latest injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns. There was talk before his injury that Beckham’s presence was actually making the offense worse, with Mayfield forcing the ball his way. The Browns have vehemently rejected that notion multiple ties and have lauded the improvement in chemistry between Mayfield and Beckham.

“Obviously, we have to get the ball in our best players’ hands, and Odell is one of those guys, but not at the expense of jeopardizing the offense and the system,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday. “There was some growth in that area for sure. O will continue to be a big part of this offense moving forward, and he will continue to have more catches and more production as the year goes on.”

Beckham and the Browns have a chance to move to 3-1 this week against the Vikings.

