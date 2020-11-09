Browns WR Odell Beckham Gives Telling Update on Return

Odell Beckham Jr. has been hard at work following a season-ending ACL tear and shared some insight on what he’s been doing on social media on Monday.

Beckham shared a pair of posts on Instagram working out in the gym with a strong message for those who are doubting him.

“I’m gon work for it,” he wrote on his first post sharing photos of his workout. “Just kno that.”

Beckham shared another post walking with a crutch, writing: “Adversity…. it’s nothin new to me!”

Odell Beckham Has Been Dealing With Injuries

Beckham has dealt with a few serious injuries since arriving in Cleveland that have required surgery. Beckham had core muscle surgery this offseason and spent much of the months leading up to the season rehabbing to get right for the year. The injuries did not allow Beckham to practice in full and hindered him establishing his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham told reporters late last season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

#Browns Odell Beckham on his sports hernia injury: Is what it is at this point, just need to keep playing. Not sure if surgery is needed "we will figure it out after the season". I don't really run until Friday and then I come out to the game and do what I can. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 8, 2019

Beckham is now dealing with the ACL injury, but has been banged up in recent years. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle three seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury in 2018 that ESPN’s Josina Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

“Honestly I’ve never been injured until I snapped my ankle (in 2017) and from then on I had a compensation injuries that the body naturally [incurs] over the years,’’ he said. “So right now, what I’m trying to is hit the reset button. Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional moving properly so I can begin training to be ready for the season.”

Browns See Odell Beckham as Key Part of Future

Beckham had predicted his “best year yet” in a video documenting his rehab, but things obviously did not go as planned, especially with the injury. He finished his second season in Cleveland with 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

There’s been a lot of scuttlebutt about Beckham’s future in Cleveland, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry is frankly sick of the questions.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.”

Berry reinforced his statement that Beckham is an important part of the Browns future.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

