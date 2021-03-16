Browns’ Odell Beckham Sparks Trade Talk With Tweet

Odell Beckahm Jr. once again sparked speculation that he could be on the move from the Cleveland Browns with a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Beckham tweeted “2nd act” and “God. Thank u for clarity” on Tuesday, which set off the trade speculation and a series of jersey swaps in his mentions.

2nd act. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

God. Thank u for clarity — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

Questions over the tweets came like a tidal wave. Was he heading back to New York? Could he be linking up with Tom Brady? All of that came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Beckham was simply talking about his return from injury, per Kim Jones of the NFL Network.

.@KimJonesSports said on NFL Network that she texted Odell about his tweets and he’s just talking about coming back strong from the ACL https://t.co/CnBOjkNgdx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 16, 2021

Beckham is coming off ACL surgery and has been the target of trade rumors basically since he arrived in Cleveland two offseasons ago. What makes Beckham a target of trade talk is his $15 million-plus cap hit, which is quite a large number for a wide receiver coming off a major injury.

Prior to the injury, Beckham tallied 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. That came after an injury-plagued first season in Cleveland, where he finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in Freddie Kitchens’ unpredictable offense.

Odell Beckham Responded to Trade Rumors on Twitter

Beckham hasn’t avoided the trade talk on social media and has been especially active of late as he works his way back to the field. He recently issued a strong response to the trade talk on Twitter to a fan who was talking about the offseason narrative when it comes to Beckham.

“It’s funny how when Odell Beckham is mentioned as a trade target he’s a dynamic playmaker but when he’s mentioned as a Brown he’s a washed-up has-been,” the initial fan-tweet read.

Beckham responded: “It’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin … love u all.”

Im 😭😭😭😭 it’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters ! I’m workin … love u all — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 11, 2021

Beckham has been linked to multiple teams this offseason, including the Buccaneers and Cardinals. But there’s been hasn’t been any fire to go with the smoke.

Browns Have Pushed Back Against Trade Rumors

The Browns have disputed any trade talk surrounding Beckham, reinforcing that they feel he is a key part of the future in Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski joined the Keyshawn, Will and Zubin recently and said it was his job to make it work with Beckham and his fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is due a $13.2 million salary next season.

“Ultimately as coaches, we’ll make it work with whatever we go to,” Stefanski said. “And I say that because sometimes you have a season, I’ve been a part of some teams in the past where you had four great receivers, so you molded your offense to that, or you had three great tight ends, and you molded your offense to that. So that’s our job as coaches to take what we have on our roster and make sure we’re maximizing everybody’s talents.”

General manager Andrew Berry has also done his part — in his patented vague fashion — to dispute the rumors.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy,” Berry said.

While the Cleveland brass has pushed back against the rumors, it makes sense that they’d listen to calls for Beckham in an effort to improve the roster in other areas.

