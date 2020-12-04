Coby White Sends Strong Message, ‘Demanding More’ From Bulls

Coby White was recently appointed as the Chicago Bulls‘ lead ball-handler and starting point guard by coach Billy Donovan and responded with several comments becoming of a leader from one of the youngest players on the roster.

“That’s what I focused on: being more vocal with positive energy, demanding more, commanding more, letting everybody hear my voice,” White said. “I want to be the leader of this team, I want to be the head point guard.”

Still a developing prospect at age 20, White enters his second NBA season and is looking to shake off the rookie season jitters and come into his own as a leader.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Coby White: I’m Always Going to be Hungry’

White was asked about his views on training camp now that he’s been declared the starting point guard.

He shared that while he is named the starter, things remain fluid within the organization and he intends on competing every day. Here’s his response, per NBC Sports’ Rob Schaefer:

No. Not at all. I’m hungry. I’m always going to be hungry. I’m always going to play with that chip on my shoulder. I’ don’t really see myself losing it. But I’m going to come in and I’m going to compete like I don’t got it. Me and Sato always compete every time out there on the court… I don’t look at it like I’ve already got the spot because anything can happen. I’m just looking at it as I’m going in to compete and I’m going to play hard and I’m going to be the best competitor out there.

White started in just one of 65 games played last season and averaged 13.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc as a 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team honoree.

White Could Thrive Under Donovan

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports reported that the Bulls’ new management views White as more of a scoring guard than a distributor. White’s potential to score shined later in his rookie year when he averaged 26.9 points per game in the Bulls’ final nine games of the 2019-20 season.

Once White settled into the NBA he proved to be one of the league’s most threatening scoring point guards. White nine games are more of a fad then a trend, if White can find that comfort as a starter this season under the direction of Donovan, the second-year player could emerge as a rising star after being overshadowed by fellow rookie guards last season.

The Bulls, who were the fourth-least efficient scoring team in 2019-20, could present a lethal combination of White and Zach Lavine this season while the frontcourt finds its lineups best suited for the duo.

Also Read: