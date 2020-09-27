UFC Superstar Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Pretty F***** Up’

On Saturday night, UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Instagram to look back at his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. It was “Notorious'” first professional boxing bout and he took Mayweather to the 10th round before losing the match by TKO.

McGregor shared a photo of what he said was the first punch he landed in the bout. He wrote, “The very first shot of the fight. Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown.”

He then took aim at boxing experts who said prior to the fight that he wouldn’t “even land one.”

Notorious wrote, “Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all. The picture above is the very first punch of the fight thrown, and landed, and inside the very first second of the fight. Bums all of them ‘experts’. Listen to none of them!”

When assessing his performance against Mayweather, Notorious had an interesting perspective.

He wrote, “Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and f*** the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a f***. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Conor McGregor Said He Has Been Here the Whole Time & That It Is F***** Up That He Has Been Shelved for So Long

Although McGregor believes Mayweather deserved a “volley” or a “shoulder,” he doesn’t think his potential next boxing opponent, Manny Pacquiao, deserves the same treatment.

He wrote, “Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a [billion] and climbing I could take a fine.”

Notorious said that he would prefer to compete in mixed martial arts and questioned why he has been shelved for so long. In January before his victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor told the media that he wanted to compete three times in 2020. However, COVID-19 derailed the Irishman’s plans and he has only competed once. He also announced his retirement in June.

McGregor wrote, “I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty f***** up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time.”

He then made a comment about the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, which owns ESPN. He wrote, “Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek – Do You Copy!”

Notorious then finished by saying that he’s ready to get the boxing match with Manny Pacquiao going. He wrote, “Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys. Much love, the champ champ.”

READ NEXT: UFC Star ‘Would Put Conor McGregor in a Wheelchair’