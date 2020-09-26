Conor McGregor Megafight Negotiations: ‘It Is Confirmed’

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor revealed on Friday that he is in talks with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao for a boxing bout in the Middle East, and Pacquiao’s team has confirmed that negotiations are taking place.

A statement was provided to ESPN from Pacquiao’s assistant Jayke Joson confirming that Pacquiao is interested in the bout and that a “huge portion” of his earnings will go toward those affected by COVID-19 in the Philippines.

“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on. Again, as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.”

McGregor has competed in one professional boxing bout, a tenth-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. “Notorious” has a professional MMA record of 22-4.

Pacquiao has a professional boxing record of 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts. The last time he stepped into the ring was in July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star ‘Would Put Conor McGregor in a Wheelchair’