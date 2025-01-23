NFL Championship Weekend DFS: The Case for Choosing Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has been the definition of a “middle of the road”quarterback production wise for this 2024-25 NFL season. In the two Philadelphia Eagles playoff wins this postseason over the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, Hurts was given the responsibility of “not losing” the game for his team. Take care of the football, feed Saquon Barkley sprinkle in a key play here and there.

So, is there a case to be made on going with Hurts in your DFS lineups this weekend?

Jalen Hurts: A Look at His Playoff Numbers

In a 22-10 win vs the Packers in Wildcard round Jalen Hurts: 13/21 131 passing yards 2 passing TDs 0 INTs. Added 6 rushes for 36 yards on the ground.

13/21 131 passing yards 2 passing TDs 0 INTs. Added 6 rushes for 36 yards on the ground. In a 28-22 win vs the Rams in Divisional round Jalen Hurts: 15/20 128 passing yards 0 TDs/0 INTS. Added 7 rushes for 70 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD.

Nothing jumps off the page at you, I know. It is no secret that the Eagles run (pun intended) through Barkley. The identity of this team, especially in the playoffs has been Saquon, elite defense/turning over opponent, followed by some more Saquon.

That formula has resulted in winning 15 of their last 18 games and a home game in the NFC Championship. Back on December 22, Hurts sustained a concussion against the Washington Commanders. A game Washington went on to win 36-33. At times, it has seemed that Hurts could be dealing with the aftermath from that concussion he sustained against Washington in the regular season on December 22.

Why Pick Jalen Hurts?

Have we sold you on buying Hurts stock yet? Bear with us. Why pick Jalen Hurts? The guy is a gamer. He takes care of the football, and he has the most talented weapons around him out of all four teams remaining. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert at TE, (who is a top 5 guy at that position when healthy), and of course that offensive line. If you think Hurts is not capable of putting up some numbers in a big spot, you need a refresher. Something to consider:

Hurts stats in Super Bowl 57 against Chiefs: 27/38 304 passing yards 1 passing TD, 0 INTs. Hurts shined on the ground as well with 15 rushes for 70 yards and 3 rushing TDs.

Hurts has not thrown an interception over his last five playoff games, that includes that Super Bowl performance in a 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Hurts in 2022 playoffs: 58/87 682 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs, 0 INTs. In his last five playoff games, Hurts has a passer rating of 96.6 with 934 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 220 rushing yards with 5 rushing TDs.

Hurts has done exactly what has been required of him in the last two games to help get his team to this position. If you are considering taking a chance with Hurts this weekend just remember a few things that could help make you feel better about it. When you look at what Hurts has around him, and what he has done on some of the biggest stages in his career, do not be surprised if Jalen Hurts stuns NFL fans on Sunday and puts up some big numbers to help get his team back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.