NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 22

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Monday with a four-game slate, including the final two Western Conference Series kicking off with their respective Game 1’s.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for Day 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Logan Stankoven (RW – Dallas Stars, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.55, A: 0.3, S: 2.18, BLK: 0.29

Rookie winger Logan Stankoven is set to make his NHL postseason debut for the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Our model projects a slight uptick over his average goalscoring potential, and his impressive regular-season numbers give every reason to believe that these Stanley Cup Playoffs could be his NHL coming-out party.

Paul Cotter (LW – Vegas Golden Knights, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.23, S: 0.7, BLK: 0.41

Golden Knights winger Paul Cotter recorded a goal and an assist in Vegas’ most recent regular-season meeting with Dallas on Dec. 9, and our model likes him to record at least one point in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Cotter had a career year with the Golden Knights in 2023-24, totaling 25 points and 100 shots in 76 games.

Pat Maroon (RW – Boston Bruins, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.17, A: 0.27, S: 0.95, BLK: 0.72

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon was traded to the Boston Bruins from the Minnesota Wild while recovering from an injury and appeared in just two regular-season games for Boston this season. He recorded an assist, his first point as a member of the Bruins, in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 20, and our model projects him to outperform his offensive averages across the board in Game 2.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Dmitry Orlov (LD – Carolina Hurricanes, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.22, A: 0.26, S: 0.96, BLK: 0.53

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 against the New York Islanders, but he had points in three out of four regular-season meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Our model projects Orlov to outperform his offensive averages in Game 2, including a 202% increase in goalscoring potential.

Nicolas Hague (RD – Vegas Golden Knights, $3,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.28, S: 1.43, BLK: 1.2

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague is not usually known for his offensive production, but our model projects him to outperform his average goals, assists and points in Game 1 of Vegas’ first-round series against Dallas. Hague had 6 points and a +12 rating in 22 playoff games for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights last season.

Ryan Suter (LD – Dallas Stars, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.21, A: 0.17, S: 0.97, BLK: 0.74

Veteran defenseman Ryan Suter has 40 points in 114 career playoff games, including six assists in 19 postseason contests for Dallas last season. He is also fourth on the team with 111 blocked shots this season, and he is a key member of a Stars penalty kill that ranks eighth in the league at 82%.

