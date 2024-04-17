NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 17

The playoff teams have already been determined, but the penultimate day of the 2023-24 NHL regular season features a four-game slate that could play a role in deciding a number of first-round matchups.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for April 17!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Logan Stankoven (RW – Dallas Stars, $4,100 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.34, A: 0.29, S: 1.93, BLK: 0.6

Rookie winger Logan Stankoven has emerged as a key contributor down the stretch for the Dallas Stars, who can clinch the top spot in the Western Conference tonight with a point against the St. Louis Blues. Although he has been held off the scoresheet in his last three games, our model projects a 30% increase over Stankoven’s average goalscoring potential tonight against the Islanders.

Kevin Hayes (C – St. Louis Blues, $3,100 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.29, S: 1.54, BLK: 0.48

Our model projects Blues center Kevin Hayes to outperform his offensive averages across the board tonight against the Stars. Hayes is also has significant DFS value as a two-way forward, with our model projecting him to more than double his season averages in both takeaways and blocked shots in tonight’s contest.

Ryan McLeod (C – Edmonton Oilers, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.25, S: 1.02, BLK: 0.84

Our model also likes Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. McLeod was held off the scoresheet in the teams’ most recent meeting on April 12, but he recorded an assist and a +3 rating in their previous meeting on Feb. 19.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Ryan Pulock (RD – New York Islanders, $4,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.33, S: 1.79, BLK: 1.68

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock is one of our AI-powered model’s top value picks for tonight’s four-game slate. Averaging 0.32 points per game this season, Pulock is projected to outperform his average by 85% tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins, up to 0.59. Pulock recorded an assist and a +1 rating in 22:34 of ice time in his last matchup with the Penguins on Feb. 20.

Adam Pelech (LD – New York Islanders, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.25, A: 0.29, S: 1.42, BLK: 1.91

Adam Pelech, Pulock’s defensive partner on the Islanders’ top pairing, is likewise expected to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Penguins. Our model projects Pelech’s point potential to nearly double after he recorded two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 23:48 of ice time against Pittsburgh on Feb. 19.

Thomas Harley (LD – Dallas Stars, $4,300 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.41, A: 0.64, S: 2.01, BLK: 1.43

Rounding out our value picks on defense is Stars blueliner Thomas Harley, who has seven points (all assists) in his last six games. Although he hasn’t found the back of the net since March 16, our model projects his goalscoring potential to more than double tonight against the Blues. Harley is averaging 20:58 of ice time per game, and our model also likes him to see an 8% increase, up to 22:33, in tonight’s contest.

