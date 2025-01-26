Top 5 DFS Options for the AFC Championship Game

Most NFL fans have come to expect Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to run into each other every postseason with both teams featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the league. In the past, the matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have produced DFS fireworks and always has the potential to become a shootout with these two signal callers.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options entering the AFC Championship Game.

1. Josh Allen

The quarterback who has the better playoff resume is undoubtedly Mahomes. The quarterback who has the better fantasy football resume is Allen.

That statement is not meant to be an indictment on Mahomes, but simply an objective observation of Allen’s fantasy greatness.

Allen had another MVP caliber season in 2024 with 3,731 yards and 28 scores through the air while adding another 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground. For the fifth-straight year, Allen has finished as a top 2 fantasy QB.

Allen’s growth as quarterback came in the form of limiting the turnovers this year to just eight after giving the ball to the other team 22 times in 2023.

When the Bills gave a fully loaded Chiefs starting lineup their only meaningful loss of the year back in Week 11, Allen threw for 262 yards, ran for 55 yards, and produced two total scores.

Allen has had some special performances against the Chiefs throughout his career. If the Bills have a realistic shot at advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since the turn of the century, then it will likely come from a vintage Allen fantasy outing.

2. Patrick Mahomes

All roads to the Super Bowl in the AFC go through Mahomes. For a seventh straight season, the Chiefs are in the AFC Championship due to the sustained greatness of the best quarterback in the league.

Sure, the fantasy stats may not tell that tale from his casual 4,235 total yards and 28 total TDs – but there is no denying Mahomes elevates his level of play when the stakes are the highest.

Mahomes has 42 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions over his 12 postseason games and averages 279 passing yards per game.

Sure, he doesn’t have the rushing upside that Allen possesses because of what Andy Reid asks him to do in this scheme – but the odds of us saying ‘Mahomes had a bad game’ after this contest is said and done is highly unlikely.

3. Travis Kelce

Similar to Mahomes, you can always discard whatever Travis Kelce did in the regular season because he morphs into a different player when the playoffs arrive.

In yet another vintage performance, Kelce shredded a talented Houston Texans defense to the tune of 117 yards and a score on seven receptions to help the Chiefs advance to another AFC Championship game.

Kelce is closing in on the all-time records of Jerry Rice for both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in NFL postseason history and should be a focal point of the Kansas City passing offense against the Bills – who may have lost starting safety Taylor Rapp for this contest after he was carted off the field on Sunday.

Admittedly, Kelce did have one of the worst games of his NFL career against this defense back in Week 11 with just two receptions for 8 yards – which does suggest this secondary had an effective plan to limit his impact.

Yet, with the stakes of NFL history on the line for Kansas City’s hopes of becoming the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles – I don’t see a world where Kelce isn’t going to be relied upon heavily in this moment.

4. James Cook

The yardage totals may not have been eye-popping for James Cook in his first encounter with the Chiefs stingy defense, but his 19.7 fantasy points were more than adequate.

Cook produced two scores over his 14 touches back in Week 11, but just 27 total yards. This speaks to how stout this Kansas City unit was this year against opposing fantasy backs – allowing a league best 16.6 fantasy points per game to opposing ball carriers.

Cook has 187 rushing yards and a score through two games this postseason and is projected to be the leading ball carrier for the Buffalo ground game entering this showdown of two titans in the AFC.

Admittedly, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis have both involved in some capacity this postseason too – but Cook has been the team’s most productive rusher this season. Expect Cook to generate a few explosive plays against a defense that just gave up 88 rushing yards and a score to Joe Mixon in the Divisional Round.

5. Xavier Worthy

X-factors come in all shapes and sizes. This player happens to come in the form of a tiny 165-pound frame that can break a game wide open in a moment’s notice.

Xavier Worthy may not have produced a monster game in his postseason debut with just five receptions for 45 yards, but he was the only Chiefs receiver among the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to even record reception in Saturday’s win over the Texans.

The expanded role we saw from the speedy rookie carried right into the playoffs, meaning Worthy represents the best bet for a big fantasy outing of all the Chiefs receivers entering the AFC Championship Game.