Cowboys QB Spotted Wearing New Jersey Number [LOOK]

There was something noticeably different about Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci when he hit the grass Friday for the first on-field practice of training camp.

His number.

The team’s seventh-round pick, DiNucci joined his fellow signal-callers — Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, and Clayton Thorson — in a red No. 7 jersey.

Here are the QBs in the red jerseys pic.twitter.com/XigTyXUmat — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2020

DiNucci wore No. 6 as a collegian at James Madison University and was assigned the digit upon his selection. This was days before the Cowboys would sign Dalton and, in a subsequent move, release QB Cooper Rush, who had worn No. 7 since 2017. Why it took until now for DiNucci to make the switch is unclear.

Interestingly, though, the number has been donned by just seven players in franchise history, including QBs Steve Beuerlein (1991-92), Randall Cunningham (2000), and Chad Hutchinson (2002-03). It went unclaimed for years after Stephen McGee’s departure in 2012.

Following a brief stint at Pitt, DiNucci (6-3, 209) transferred to JMU, where he logged 5,716 passing yards, 46 TDs, and 18 interceptions across 29 games. He saved his best for last, completing 70-percent of his attempts in 2019 for 3,441 yards, 29 scores, and only six picks, earning AFCA First Team All-American honors.

Although accurate and capable of using his legs, DiNucci’s physical limitations likely cap his upside as a No. 3 QB at the professional level. But his future could look worse; McCarthy sees a potential incarnation of ex-Rams Pro Bowler Marc Bulger, while Cowboys VP Stephen Jones likened DiNucci to franchise legend Tony Romo.

“(McCarthy) said he’s a baller. He’s very athletic. Certainly no one is saying he is, but if you remember, Tony Romo was a college free agent,” Jones said in May, per The Athletic. “(Ben) has some of those type of tools, instinctive and seems to make plays.”

DiNucci, drafted 231st overall, inked his four-year, $3.39 million rookie contract last month. His signing bonus and cap charges for 2020 are $95,148 and $633,787, respectively, according to Spotrac.com.



Dallas is expected to carry two passers on the 55-man final roster: Prescott and Dalton, leaving DiNucci and Thorson as prime practice squad candidates.

In related news, the team announced Friday that reserve linebacker Justin March also changed jersey numbers, swapping No. 53 for No. 59 ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McCarthy Discusses Red QB Threads

Red no-contact jerseys have long been a common sight across the NFL. They’re primarily worn during practice by passers whom teams want to stop from getting hit — hence the color. Elementary stuff.

Nevertheless, McCarthy was asked Saturday, amid a conference call with reporters, whether the jerseys are his personal preference or merely standard operating procedure.

“It’s just something frankly that’s been done everywhere I’ve ever worked,” he said, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. “So it’s more of a preference. I think it identifies, clearly the objective, particularly when you get into team periods it’s just really a preference of mine. To be honest, back in the ’90s, those guys really didn’t run the ball that much, so it might be unfair a bit when Dak turns it upfield in a red jersey. It’s just a protection and identification format that I’ve always used.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throws Interception in First Practice of 2020

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL