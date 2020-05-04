Cowboys Release Quarterback After Andy Dalton Signing: Report

The Cooper Rush “era” is no more.

According to media reports, the Dallas Cowboys waived the fourth-year quarterback on Monday. This was the expected corresponding move after the team on Saturday signed former Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.

Added by Dallas in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, Rush has attempted three career passes, all of which came during his rookie campaign. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since, idling behind two-time Pro Bowl incumbent Dak Prescott.

Rush, 26, re-upped with the Cowboys this offseason by inking his restricted free agent tender, worth $2.13 million for 2020. He was considered a shoo-in for No. 2 duties until the club drafted seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci and brought aboard Dalton, an indisputably monumental upgrade at the spot.

A subsequent report following Dalton’s arrival claimed the 32-year-old is not a “threat” to Prescott nor the starting job. The immediate presumption was that Rush would be the odd man out, and such facilitation didn’t take long.

Rush, a Central Michigan product who drew pre-draft comparisons to current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, will revert to the waiver wire. If unclaimed, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, free to sign elsewhere.

With his departure, the Cowboys clear $2.13 million in salary-cap space, leaving behind no dead money.

