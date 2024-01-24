Cowboys Named Betting Favorites to Land Bills’ 3-Time Pro Bowler

Since the end of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to moves for high-profile wide receivers to complement CeeDee Lamb. And when it comes to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, no team has been more connected to a move than Dallas.

Of course, that is, in part, due to Diggs’ relationship with brother and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs. But perceived issues in Buffalo this past season have increased speculation, to the point where bookmakers are offering bets on where the 30-year-old will play next.

As those odds have opened, Bovada has labeled the Cowboys as the favorite to sign Diggs, should he join a new team. The book has Dallas listed at +200 odds, while NFC East rival New York Giants are second at +400.

It is really nothing new in the Diggs saga. Dallas will likely be linked to Stefon Diggs as long as Trevon is on the Cowboys roster. That being said, adding a receiver of his caliber is definitely worth considering.

If he really wants out of Buffalo, Dallas could be in an advantageous position. The Bills don’t have much bargaining power outside of the contract itself, and Diggs isn’t getting any younger.

Diggs’ Decrease in Production

After three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, it’s safe to say 2023 was a disappointment for Diggs. Besides the fact that Buffalo fell short in the playoffs, his connection with Bills QB Josh Allen just wasn’t great.

According to PFR, Diggs caught 107 receptions for 1183 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. That is still an exceptional season in the NFL, but it was a serious step down from his 2022 season. The former Maryland Terrapin went for 1429 yards and 11 TDs on 108 catches last season.

From a potential suitor’s perspective, his drops the red flag. Some of Diggs’ dip can be attributed to Allen’s career-high 18 interceptions, but Diggs dropped eight passes for the second consecutive season. On 160 targets, that’s not a bad rate, but his ineffectiveness in the Bills’ final game doesn’t help.

Diggs caught three passes for 21 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, but had a huge drop downfield. It’s clear there is some disconnect in Buffalo, but how much it can be attributed to Diggs remains to be seen.

Cowboys CB Tells Brother to Get ‘Outta There’

Part of the reason there is so much speculation around the Diggs and the Cowboys is Trevon’s social media activity. Both brothers are outspoken individuals, but Trevon being sidelined with injuries has seemingly given him more time to weigh in.

Of all his posts and comments about Stefon joining Dallas, his post from November 13 is arguably the most incendiary. After the Bills’ 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos, Trevon took to X to comment on his brother’s status.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there,” the Cowboys CB wrote in a post that has received over 37,000 likes.

After that loss, Buffalo did find their way. The Bills went 6-1 to end the regular season, but Diggs didn’t exactly turn on the jets. The Buffalo star caught 44 passes for 388 receiving yards and one touchdown.