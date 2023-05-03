Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Takes Firm Stance on Future in Dallas

Dak Prescott is not thinking about his next contract with the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, it sounds like it’s the furthest thing from his mind.

Prescott made an appearance at the Reliant Home Run Derby charity event on Wednesday and was asked about his future with the Cowboys. The Cowboys quarterback made it clear that a contract extension is not something keeping him up at night.

“Less in tune than ever to be honest with you,” Prescott said when asked about his next contract. “Y’all know me. Every offseason I go in trying to get better the best I can. That’s stuff I leave to the Cowboys and I leave to my agent. They got it done years ago and when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them. As Stephen [Jones] said, it might get done overnight. Who knows, right? But that’s not any part of my concerns or thought process.”

Dak Prescott on his next contract pic.twitter.com/bR98WyOvHv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

The Cowboys have expressed that they’re open to extending Prescott, which would be ideal for both sides. It would lower Prescott’s massive cap hit that’s on the horizon — $59.4 million in 2024 — and tie him to the team longer.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told ESPN at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak. Because we know him. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. He’s everything you want in a quarterback.”

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Gushes Over Dak Prescott

Prescott is coming off a rough year where he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games, tossing 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. The turnovers were an issue but, at times, Prescott looked like a top-tier quarterback. He passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, despite the Cowboys lacking depth at wide receiver.

Dallas is hoping some additions to the receiving corps will help Prescott out. The most notable new name is veteran pass-catcher Brandin Cooks, who Prescott has been impressed by.

“Definitely. The way he carries himself; he has that speed; it’s impressive,” Prescott said. “The way he approaches the game is helping CeeDee and the young guys.”

Cooks was equally complimentary of Prescott, heaping praise on his new QB.

New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks, who has played with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, with some high praise for Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/wvRPyAF33a — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

“He’s natural born leadership, there’s a couple guys I’ve been around that can lead a team and the way he’s doing it, to be this young, it’s unbelievable,” said Cooks, who has played with Tom Brady and Drew Brees previously.

Dak Prescott Said He Wanted to Finish Career in Dallas

While a deal hasn’t got done yet, Prescott made it clear earlier this offseason that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere. The former fourth-round pick wants to finish his career with a star on his helmet.

“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said in March. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team.”

The next step for Prescott is postseason success. Prescott is 2-4 in the postseason, recently picking up his second win by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. The expectations are always high in Dallas and a deep postseason run is the standard for Prescott and Co.