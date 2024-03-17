Cowboys Trade Proposal Would Bring ‘Bell-Cow’ Texans RB to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for their next running back, and the solution could lie with the Houston Texans. In terms of low-risk, high-reward options, Dameon Pierce could make a lot of sense as a Cowboy.

On March 17, Blogging the Boys writer David Howman suggested Pierce as a trade target. While Howman admits that Pierce’s stock has fallen over the past year or so, he explains that he is still worth considering.

“While the Cowboys have done some due diligence on a couple free agent running backs, Pierce would be an excellent trade candidate,” Howman wrote. “His running style fits well into this offense and Dallas would have him under contract for two years, with his cap hit never going higher than $1.3 million. Between Pierce’s diminished role in Houston and the [Joe] Mixon trade, the Cowboys could likely get him for a relatively cheap compensation.”

Being able to land a young and talented RB for that kind of price is something that RB-needy teams like Dallas can’t afford to turn down. Spotrac estimates that the Cowboys only have $4 million in cap space to work with, so saving money is as important as ever.

Dameon Pierce Begins NFL Career with Texans

Pierce joined the Texans as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after playing his college ball at Florida. While the Texans were a year from QB C.J. Stroud in 2022, Pierce was a bright spot during a difficult season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Pierce totaled 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2022. The former Gator averaged 4.3 yards per carry, and also added 30 receptions for 165 yards and another touchdown.

That’s about as good as it gets for rookies, but the sophomore slump was also real for Pierce. Fellow Texans RB Devin Singletary became the hot hand in 2023, and Singletary’s usage and production drastically dropped.

In 14 appearances, Pierce ran for 416 yards and two touchdowns. While that’s not ideal, the silver lining is that Pierce hasn’t been ran into the ground over the past two years. For the Cowboys or any other interested team, he’s still just 24 with plenty of gas in the tank.

Cowboys Called Out for Offseason Strategy

Other than the signing of LB Eric Kendricks, the Cowboys have brought in zero free agents. While Dallas doesn’t have tons of wholes to fill across the roster, there are clear spots like RB and defensive line that are still lacking.

For CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell, the approach is the definition of “nonchalant.”

“This inactivity indicates the Cowboys front office doesn’t mind not being able to make many moves at the start of free agency… This nonchalant attitude only hurts the team and precludes them from re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore and a running back to replace Pollard among other critical transactions,” Podell wrote.

Kendricks is an exciting addition, but there’s no clear sign that the Cowboys will address other spots in free agency. Dallas fans may have to wait for the NFL draft in order to see what other reinforcements are coming in.