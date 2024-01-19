Cowboys Urged to Sign 75-Game Colts Starter After Defense Was ‘Exposed’

The Dallas Cowboys have key areas to address, and an Indianapolis Colts standout could help them fix the run defense. Despite being on one of the NFL’s most explosive defenses, the Wild Card round loss to the Green Bay Packers was a serious wake-up call.

For Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, the first place Dallas should look to improve is on the interior defensive line. Green Bay ran the ball with ease, and McGuinness believes Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart could be part of the solution.

“The Cowboys’ run defense was exposed in the team’s playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. While there is hope that 2023 first-round draft pick Mazi Smith will take a step forward in 2024, they need help on the defensive interior. Stewart has been consistently good against the run and finished 2023 with 24 tackles resulting in a defensive stop,” McGuinness wrote on January 17.

Unlike receiver or running back, defensive tackles aren’t flashy or eye-catching. However, they are critical and the Cowboys’ loss was an example of that. Packers RB Aaron Jones averaged over 5 yards a carry, had three touchdowns and was the difference maker.

Colts Starter Set to Test Free Agency

After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, Stewart has worked his way into a valuable role. After just one start in his first two seasons with the Colts, he has started 74 games over the past five years.

PFR shows that he has totaled 5+ tackles for loss in 4 of the past 5 seasons. The Albany State alum also has some pass-rushing prowess, earning 9 sacks in that time. Considering the Cowboys’ tremendous pass-rush unit, that could be a baseline for Stewart.

But his most important contributions are against the run. Stewart only had one missed tackle in the 2023 campaign to match his 5 tackles for loss. Granted, he did only play 11 games due to a six-game suspension for PED use.

While that is a red flag, it is the first league issue of Stewart’s career. Plus, that lack of playing time and production means Dallas could swoop in for a deal.

What Kind of Contract Cowboys Could Offer

Stewart is looking for his third NFL contract this offseason, but it seems like he won’t be getting a raise. As Spotrac shows, Stewart was finishing up a four-year, $30 million deal with the Colts and is now 30 years old.

For reference, the Cowboys just paid DT Johnathan Hankins $1.165 million in the 2023 season. Typically, a guy like Stewart won’t go for that cheap, but he is now past his athletic prime and has to deal with the consequences of missing six games.

OverTheCap values Stewart’s services at $3 million per year, which is a small increase for a significant upgrade. A one or two-year deal makes the most sense for someone in Stewart’s position, and it also sets up for bonuses and performance increases.

Either way, Dallas does need help in the middle to stop the run. With Hankins leaving, they could ride with 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith, but that’s more of a gamble than a plan.