Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Courts Cowboys Star After Dan Quinn Move

Dan Quinn is off to the nation’s capital, as Washington’s next head coach, but if one Commanders star has his way he won’t be the only former Cowboy heading north.

Shortly after Quinn’s hiring was announced, Washington wide receiver Jahan Dotson took to X (formerly Twitter) to recruit Dallas Cowboys All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to join them.

We welcome you with open arms brotha 😆 @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/rHorrD0r14 — Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) February 1, 2024

Dotson’s post refers to comments made by Parsons on a recent episode of his podcast, where he discussed Quinn’s candidacy as an NFL head coach.

“Dan is my guy. And if he does leave, it’s always love. He might take me with him, you never know,” Parsons said with a laugh.

After watching Parsons produce a career-high 14 sacks, emerging as a Defensive Player of The Year finalist and Second-Team All-Pro selection, it’s easy to see why Dotson would jump at the opportunity to try to lure the 24-year-old to D.C.

Parsons and Dotson, of course, were teammates at Penn State, so it isn’t too surprising to see some playful banter between division rivals.

However, Parsons is one of the most vitally important players to the trajectory of the Cowboys’ franchise. Already with two First-Team All-Pro selections under his belt along with a reputation as one of the most dominant and disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, it would seem highly unlikely that Dallas would trade Parsons. Especially to an NFC East rival.

Micah Parsons Vents on Cowboys Playoff Ouster

After winning the NFC East Division championship, and securing the No. 2 seed in the conference, the Cowboys season didn’t end the day Dallas had hoped.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called it the ‘most surprising’ defeat of his tenure, shortly after the dust settled on the Packers’ 48-32 demolition in the NFC Wild Card Game.

After nearly three weeks, Parsons broke his silence on the most recent playoff loss of his career.

“It’s that you lose the way you do and at home,” Parsons said, via CBSSports.com. “We had talked about how much [better] we had played at home, how much it stood for us to be at home and then to go like that at home was completely embarrassing and unacceptable. I couldn’t even look at that loss or feel any type of way because of how embarrassed I felt It took me a while to even show my face in public. I disappeared completely.”

Parsons finished with just one tackle in the Cowboys’ defensive collapse against the Packers that ended Dallas’ 2023 season.