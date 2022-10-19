Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Warning to Rival NFL Owner: ‘Don’t F*** with Me’

For better or for worse, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has built a reputation in the NFL for not shying away from the camera or from stating how he feels.

Now, it appears he is telling one of the NFL’s most prominent names, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, to back off. The two have history, but they appear to be on current ends of the table when it comes to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s pay.

According to ESPN reporter Sam Wickensham, a measure at the league’s owner meetings to renegotiate with Goodell for a new contract featured Jones as the lone dissenter. Kraft and the other 30 owners were in support of the motion.

“The sources said Kraft joined the overwhelming majority in strong support for the measure,” Wickensham wrote. “With Jones the lone dissenter in the owners-only session, eventually telling Kraft, ‘Don’t f*** with me.’ Kraft replied, ‘Excuse me?’ ‘Don’t mess with me,’ Jones said.”

Wickensham said that the NFL and Cowboys didn’t answer a request for comment on the matter. What is clear, though, is that Jones is not in support of the process the league is taking to extend Goodell’s contract.

Jones’ Issue with Goodell, Kraft and Other Owners

When the NFL’s owner were last looking to give Goodell a new contract in 2017, Jones was a major proponent of paying Goodell based on performance rather than title.

Jones’ push in 2017 was actually successful, with the NFL’s new deal with Goodell centered around bonuses that would be given after certain financial and logistical goals were met. Jones’ issues with the situation are no different in 2022.

According to Wickersham, the concern for the Cowboys owner is that the new bonus structure is too vague and not dependent on a “strict set of financial goals and metrics.”

“He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger’s bonus,” said ESPN’s anonymous source. “He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it.”

However, the 31-1 vote speaks for itself: The league’s owners believe Goodell is still the right man for the job, and they aren’t nearly as concerned as Jones is about his compensation.

Further, ESPN’s sources say that the outburst between Jones and Kraft is not due to any “lingering animosity.”

Cowboys Owner Speaks on Dak Prescott’s Return

While Jones deals with the response from his comments at the league owner meetings, he’s also preparing for the return of quarterback Dak Prescott after the Cowboys star missed the past five games with a fractured thumb.

According to The Athletic reporter Jon Machota, Jones didn’t provide any concrete information on Prescott making his return this week for the Detroit Lions, but said the QB is “determined” to come back and he believes that he can.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott: ‘He’s determined to (play Sunday). From my perspective, I think he’s gonna get there. We feel like physically (he’s ready to return). He’s going to be given every opportunity this week to go play. He looks ready to go.'” Machota Tweeted on October 18.

Dallas won four straight games with backup QB Cooper Rush, but is now looking to bounce back after dropping to 4-2 with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.